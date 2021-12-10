7 takeaways from Eagles season coming out of the bye week

The Eagles received some much-needed rest with the Week 14 bye, but with Monday quickly approaching, all focus will be on the four-game gauntlet for a playoff spot.

Whether it was Jalen Hurts’ development, DeVonta Smith’s smoothness, or Jordan Mailata’s toughness, the first 3 quarters of the season provided quite a few different developments.

Before moving forward, it’s required that we take a brief look back at the first 14 weeks of the 2021 season, with 7 takeaways coming out of the bye week.

1. Nick Sirianni can coach

That initial press conference seems like years ago, with the rookie head coach proving that he can relate to his players, while still inspiring all the professionals in the room to run through a wall for the team.

Sirianni quickly pivoted away from a pass-first approach, and his emphasis on a run-centric offense could put Philadelphia back into the playoffs.

Sirianni may not be the next Sean McVay, but Howie Roseman made a solid hire.

2. Howie Roseman has his highs and lows

Roseman locked up the 2018 draft class, and short of Matt Pryor, the Eagles GM was solid, but then you’ll have his free-agent class, that’s been subpar outside of Steven Nelson.

Nelson has been solid and has made himself some money, while Eric Wilson was released, Anthony Harris has been outplayed by Marcus Epps, and Ryan Kerrigan forgot how to sack the passer.

The Wentz trade, Dolphins trade, and drafting of DeVonta Smith give Roseman some breathing room heading into a huge offseason.

3. Eagles have NFLs top backup quarterback

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) looks to throw the ball in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford.

Nyj Vs Phi

We’ve seen Taysom Hill, Marcus Mariota, Drew Lock, and Andy Dalton, but it’s Gardner Minshew who separated himself from the pack in just one-half of football. Philadelphia can feel comfortable knowing they have two solid and capable quarterbacks on the roster.

4. Dallas Goedert quickly becoming top-3 TE in NFL

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) makes a catch for a touchdown in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford.

Nyj Vs Phi

Any questions about Goedert flourishing without Zach Ertz have quickly been answered and Philadelphia could have the top tight end in the NFL going forward.

Goedert isn’t as flashy or as athletic as say Kyle Pitts or Travis Kelce, but since Ertz was traded to Arizona, Goedert has 26 catches for 380 yards, tied with Kelce for most yards in the NFL.

5. Eagles getting healthier

Jalen Hurts missed Sunday’s game with a sprained ankle, running back Miles Sanders left the game against the Jets with a sprained ankle and Jason Kelce suffered a foot injury. Running back Jordan Howard has missed two games with a knee injury, cornerback Steven Nelson has a shoulder injury that forced him out of the Jets game, and all should be good to go for Week 15.

The only player with questions remains Brandon Brooks.

6. Kenneth Gainwell is a keeper

It’s unknown what will happen with Miles Sanders after 2022, but Kenneth Gainwell is a keeper and the fifth-round pick will have a vital role going forward.

Through 12 games played and one healthy scratch, Gainwell has 447 scrimmage yards in 12 games, and per Reuben Frank, Gainwell is the first Eagles player drafted in the 5th round or later with 200 yards both rushing and receiving as a rookie.

7. Eagles have a top-5 kicker

The NFL is a league where games will be won or lost depending on how elite your placekicker can be.

Through 14 weeks, Jake Elliott is among the best kickers in the game and a force to watch going forward.

The Eagles veteran has made 22 of 24 field goals, including 15 straight made, while going 33-33 on extra points.

