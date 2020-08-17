7 takeaways from the Eagles first padded practice of 2020 training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles had their first padded practice of the 2020 NFL season and several rookies shined as Doug Pederson works to mesh Carson Wentz with some explosive weapons.

Here are seven takeaways from the Eagles’ first padded practice of the year.

1. Alshon Jeffery primed for a big season

If this is Alshon Jeffery’s last hoorah in Philadelphia, expect the physical receiver to go out with a bang. Jeffery put in the work this offseason and has been engaged with quarterback Carson Wentz and his teammates since arriving early three weeks ago.

Whole second-team offense is on field, Wentz is on a far corner with Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson. Jeffery has been engaged throughout practice. Watched drills with Howie Roseman at one point. Stood with Duce Staley at another. Not out of sight, out of mind. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 17, 2020





2. Corey Clement will be a factor in 2020

We wrote about Clement’s resurgence last week and he looked true to form during his first full-padded training camp practice at the NovaCare Complex. Clement looks strong and will definitely help provide the Eagles with hard running inside the tackles.

Corey Clement looking the best he has since 2017 today. Running hard, catching everything #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 17, 2020





3. Depth Chart at safety taking shape

Jalen Mills will indeed start opposite Rodney McLeod at safety, but the year of the positionless secondary has begun. Philly native, Will Parks gets the first shot at backing up Mills, while Marcus Epps gets another training camp to prove he belongs.

Jalen Mills came out of drills for a couple plays. Will Parks was first up to replace him, Marcus Epps came in as the No. 3 safety. Mills goes back in next to McLeod. #Eagles — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) August 17, 2020





K’Von Wallace will backup McLeod while seeing time at linebacker and in the slot as well.

4. Eagles 2nd-team offensive line leaves a lot to be desired

The Eagles provided some sense of the offensive line depth chart and when the second-team offense was on the field, two rookies made the grade.

LT – Jordan Mailata

LG – Sua Opeta

C – Luke Juriga (rookie UDFA)

RG – Nate Herbig

RT – Jack Driscoll (rookie)

Driscoll has a chance to be the hybrid offensive linemen, while Juriga has a great shot at making the practice squad.

5. Eagles young players standing out

The Eagles have some young talent on both sides of the ball and there was some production from rookies that should leave the coaching staff looking for more.

Fletcher Cox mentions Casey Toohill, Matt Leo & Raequan Williams as three young #Eagles that have stood out early. Cox said they’re taking the coaching from the classroom to the field. — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) August 17, 2020





Toohill is definitely a guy that could turn into a high-motor edge rusher. On the offensive side of the ball, John Hightower and Quez Watkins both looked the part.





6. Andre Dillard battling injury

The Eagles starting left tackle split reps with Jordan Mailata throughout the first padded practice of training camp.

Andre Dillard had a day-to-day injury recently, which was why he split time today at practice. They’re easing him back in. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 17, 2020





Dillard will be eased back into action but he needs all the reps he can get without any preseason games.

7. Shaun Bradley is a player

Shaun Bradley was among the players that stood out and it shows that he’ll be active and productive when the lights and pads come on.

Bradley was active all morning, blasting Dallas Goedert across the middle on one play and likely having a sack or two as a pass rusher.