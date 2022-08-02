7 takeaways from the Eagles first padded practice at training camp

Breaking news:

Glenn Erby
3 min read
The Eagles wrapped up day five of training camp practices at the NovaCare Complex, and Tuesday was intense thanks to the first full padded practice of the summer.

No tackling was involved outside the developmental periods, but the team continued to improve, and some of the team’s biggest stars elevated their games as the contact increased.

With the Birds set for a rest day or walkthrough, here are seven takeaways from the first full padded training camp practice.

Jalen Reagor sighting

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reagor’s currently fighting for a roster spot, but steady and consistent days like Tuesday could lock him into the fourth or fifth spot as Zach Pascal deals with food poisoning.

James Bradberry cruising

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With Darius Slay as the most prominent personality in the Eagles secondary, Bradberry has been able to ease into his role as the No. 2 cornerback.

Bradberry has used his size and experience to complement Slay at cornerback while giving bigger wide receivers a problem.

Nakobe Dean lossed in the shuffle

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

The All-American from Georgia is still learning the NFL game, and that’s caused Dean to lose reps behind T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, and Shaun Bradley.

Gardner Minshew struggles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ backup quarterback has had a few rough outings through the first week of camp.

Hurts showing off arm strength

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s just practice but Hurts displayed improved arm strength, and the Eagles utilized the play-action pass often on Tuesday.

Eagles injury report

Mac McCain was out today after starting camp strong, while Zach Pascal is still recovering from bad food.

Jordan Davis a rookie starter?

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In an accurate 3-4 scheme, Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave would slide down to the end positions. In contrast, Josh Sweat or Brandon Graham would assume the position of a pass-rushing outside linebacker opposite Haason Reddick.

We know that the former Georgia Bulldogs star will be a starter or an integral part of Jonathan Gannon’s defense from day one.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

