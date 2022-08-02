7 takeaways from the Eagles first padded practice at training camp

The Eagles wrapped up day five of training camp practices at the NovaCare Complex, and Tuesday was intense thanks to the first full padded practice of the summer.

No tackling was involved outside the developmental periods, but the team continued to improve, and some of the team’s biggest stars elevated their games as the contact increased.

With the Birds set for a rest day or walkthrough, here are seven takeaways from the first full padded training camp practice.

Jalen Reagor sighting

Reagor’s currently fighting for a roster spot, but steady and consistent days like Tuesday could lock him into the fourth or fifth spot as Zach Pascal deals with food poisoning.

Jalen Reagor split Zech McPhearson and Andre Chachere for what would have been a 70 yd td catch and run. Good ball by Hurts — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) August 2, 2022

James Bradberry cruising

With Darius Slay as the most prominent personality in the Eagles secondary, Bradberry has been able to ease into his role as the No. 2 cornerback.

Bradberry has used his size and experience to complement Slay at cornerback while giving bigger wide receivers a problem.

James Bradberry records a very nice PBU vs. A.J. Brown during 7v7. Brown nearly had the ball in his hands, but Bradberry forcefully punched it out causing the incompletion. Productive day so far for CB2. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 2, 2022

Nakobe Dean lossed in the shuffle

The All-American from Georgia is still learning the NFL game, and that’s caused Dean to lose reps behind T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, and Shaun Bradley.

Can’t say Nakobe Dean has stood out through five days of camp. T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Davion Taylor, and Shaun Bradley have all flashed more. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 2, 2022

Gardner Minshew struggles

The Eagles’ backup quarterback has had a few rough outings through the first week of camp.

Gardner Minshew picked off by Tay Gowan. Almost was picked off on previous play but Zech McPhearson lannlded out of bounds — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) August 2, 2022

Hurts showing off arm strength

It’s just practice but Hurts displayed improved arm strength, and the Eagles utilized the play-action pass often on Tuesday.

(Was 30+ yards in air. Total play was 70+ yards based on where ball was marked) https://t.co/hpdSoIoAVq — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 2, 2022

Eagles injury report

Mac McCain was out today after starting camp strong, while Zach Pascal is still recovering from bad food.

#Eagles Practice Report:



WILL NOT PRACTICE

Grant Calcaterra – hamstring

Mac McCain – knee

Zach Pascal – illness

Greg Ward – toe — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 2, 2022

Jordan Davis a rookie starter?

In an accurate 3-4 scheme, Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave would slide down to the end positions. In contrast, Josh Sweat or Brandon Graham would assume the position of a pass-rushing outside linebacker opposite Haason Reddick.

We know that the former Georgia Bulldogs star will be a starter or an integral part of Jonathan Gannon’s defense from day one.

Jordan Davis started off with the first team in 11 on 11 drills pic.twitter.com/LJBSoQQJn0 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 2, 2022

