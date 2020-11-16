7 takeaways from the Eagles’ disappointing 27-17 road loss to the Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles had two weeks to prepare for the zone-read but once again were thumped by Daniel Jones on the ground as the Giants quarterback racked up 64 rushing yards on nine carries (7.1 average) with a touchdown.

The Eagles were undisciplined, logging 11 total penalties, while also being inept to the tune of 0-for-9 on third down — the first time they were held without a third-down conversion since 2004.

Here are seven takeaways from Sunday’s performance.

Eagles third down woes continue

Nov 15, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes under pressure against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

the Eagles were 0-for-9 on third down, marking the first time that the team didn't convert one third down since a November 7, 2004 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. During his postgame press conference, head coach Doug Pederson cited "too many third-and-longs" as the primary reason for the team's struggles. "It's hard to overcome and we've got to do better on first and second down. Too many third-and-longs," he added. "I knew we struggled on third down, I didn't realize we were that poor," quarterback Carson Wentz said. "Anytime you're 0-for-9 obviously you're not doing something very well. And hats off to them, they had a good game plan.

Calling plays could cost Doug Pederson

Pederson has done nothing to warrant any confidence in his play-calling, once against passing almost twice as much as the Eagles ran the ball despite Sanders and Scott both averaging close to six yards per carry. Pederson did his normal thing on 4th down including targeting James Bradberry in a crucial moment, throwing to rookie Jalen Reagor with a back-shoulder fade. In a league that has Kyler Murray, Travis Mahomes, Jared Goff, Josh Allen and so many athletic signal-callers flourishing, Pederson refuses to get Carson Wentz out the pocket nor will he get creative in the ways he schemes personnel.

Eagles expensive defensive front struggles

Nov 15, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman (22) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jones's RPO dash for a 34-yard touchdown run capped off the opening drive of the game, giving the Giants a lead they never relinquished. Jones finished with 64 yards to lead the Giants as they amassed 151 yards on the ground. In the two games against the Giants Jones is responsible for 159 of the 311 rushing yards were produced by Jones with Wayne Gallman accounting for 53 yards and two touchdowns, and Alfred Morris chipping in with 34. Philadelphia has surrendered an average of 152.8 yards in their last four games and they're 24th against the run, allowing 130.8 yards per game.

Eagles still lack explosive plays

Nov 15, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) carries the ball as New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez (54) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

You look around today's NFL and teams are scoring points in spurts like this was the NBA and doing it with ease. Then you have the Eagles who literally pull teeth on some drives. Carson Wentz was 21-of-37 for 208 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and the Eagles earned every yard they were able to gain.

Alex Singleton continues to stand out

Eagles' Alex Singleton (49) reacts to a defensive stop Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens 30-28.

Sports Eagles Ravens

Singleton continues to shine and on Sunday he played every defensive snap,. Singleton was the highest-graded defensive player on both teams (79.8), finished the game with 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 8 defensive stops, 4 targets, 3 catches allowed for 5 yards, and 0 first downs

Boston Scott always on time

Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott (35) rushes a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Scott continued his ridiculous string of success against the Giants and he now has accounted for 222 rushing yards, 210 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns against New York.

Eagles must address CB position in the offseason

Nov 15, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) makes a catch for a first down in front of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles continue to struggle at cornerback and even after acquiring Darius Slay in the offseason, the nightmares continue. Avonte Maddox is just too small to be a No. 2 cornerback and Nickell Robey-Coleman looked like a shell of himself. The Eagles drafted Jalen Reagor at No. 53 and could have Kristian Fulton (Titans) or at least made a play for Trevon Diggs (Cowboys) who went two picks prior at No. 51 to Dallas. The 2021 offseason and NFL Draft preparation should be about the cornerback position.