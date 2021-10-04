7 takeaways from Eagles 42-30 loss to the Chiefs in Week 4

Andy Reid and the explosive Chiefs dropped 42 on the Eagles’ embattled defense, leaving Philadelphia scrambling to figure out a three-game losing streak.

Here are seven takeaways from Sunday’s action.

1. Hurts is official

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

We’re past having a conversation about whether or not Jalen Hurts is equipped to be a successful starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL. The Eagles’ second-year star lit up the Chiefs and in the process, signaled to Howie Roseman that can he use draft assets on a position besides quarterback.

2. Javon Hargrave on historic pace

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) celebrates his sack of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

A game-wrecking defensive tackle, Hargrave totaled his team-high fifth sack of the season and is the first NFL tackle to have five sacks through four games since Geno Atkins in 2012.

Hargrave is the first Eagles player to have five sacks through four games since Jason Babin had seven in 2011.

3. Fletcher Cox statless

Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) reacts as he goes off the field after the Eagles defeated the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Lost in the dominance of Hargrave, are Cox’s early-season struggles. The veteran defensive tackle is Philadelphia’s highest-paid player and had his third outing without posting a stat.

4. DeVonta Smith back after 2 humbling performances

DeVonta Smith

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) carries the ball after a reception during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Story continues

Smith had his first 100+ yard receiving game, logging seven receptions for 122 yards. He also had a 34-yard scored called back for stepping out of bounds.

5. Eagles have to start scoring TD's in red zone

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks for a receiver under pressure form Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ offense pressured the Chiefs’ defense all afternoon, but when it came time to match Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown for touchdown, Philadelphia was forced to settle for field goals.

6. Eagles have a conundrum at running back

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) reacts in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety L’Jarius Sneed (38) after a first down reception during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders is supposed to be the star, but through 4 games, it’s rookie Kenneth Gainwell who has impressed the most. Sanders had seven carries for 13-yards rushing while adding 3-catches for 34-yards.

Gainwell for his part logged 3 carries for 31-yards, 6 catches for 58-yards.

7. Jonathan Gannon's defense

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 12: Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 24-16. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Gannon is a young first-year coordinator who has watched his defense regress over the past three weeks.

The Chiefs had offensive seven drives and scored touchdowns on six of them, with Mahomes tossing an interception on the other drive. Philadelphia was unable to make Kansas City punt, as the Chiefs ran for 200 yards in addition to 472 yards total.

1

1