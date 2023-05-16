7 takeaways from the Eagles’ 2023 regular season schedule

After waiting weeks to find out the who, when, and where of the NFL regular season, it was officially announced that Philadelphia will open the 2023 campaign against New England on the road.

After previous trips to Atlanta and Detroit to start the past two seasons, the Eagles will once again start the year out on the road, marking the fourth straight year.

With a favorable schedule and the opportunity to make a statement early on, here are seven takeaways from Philadelphia’s 2023 schedule.

Strength of schedule: .567 (1st)

Difficult is an understatement.

Philadelphia has the NFL’s most difficult schedule and the toughest stretch comes after the bye with a string of games against the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, and Cowboys.

Multiple rematches and revenge games

A rematch of Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be one of the year’s biggest games. — and it will be played on “Monday Night Football” during Week 11 at Arrowhead Stadium,

Philadelphia seeks some revenge for the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory in the title game in February.

Washington ended an undefeated start to the 2022 regular season, and the Eagles will look for some payback in both matchups.

two matchups with Giants in final four weeks

The Giants are much improved and the NFL scheduled two matchups against the Eagles in the final three weeks of the season.

Whether it’s the Giants or Dallas, the league ensured that all roads lead through Philadelphia and vice versa to end the season.

4-0 is a must

The Eagles have an epic stretch run after the Week 10 bye, and they’ll face two AFC East favorites in back-to-back weeks as well. That means Philadelphia will need to replicate 2022, getting off to a fast start and a 4-0 run out to the season could be a good indicator of repeat success.

Prime-time for the Birds

Like in 2022, Philadelphia will be featured in five prime-time matchups. The Eagles have two Monday Night Football and Sunday Night Football spots and one Thursday Night appearance.

The Monday matchup on Christmas Day will also be a national TV appearance.

Dallas twice in five weeks

The Eagles will host the Cowboys in Week 9 right ahead of the Week 10 bye week. They’ll meet up again in Week 14 at AT&T Stadium. The NFC East will be much improved in 2023, so there’s no guarantee that these two matchups will decide the division.

Still, Philadelphia will need to get through Dallas if they want to repeat as NFC East champions.

Road Warriors

Nfl Eagles At Cardinals

For the fourth straight year, Philadelphia will start the season on the road, traveling to New England. The matchup with the Patriots will be among nine road contests in 2023, a reversal from the scheduling advantage in 2022.

