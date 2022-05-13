7 takeaways from the Eagles 2022 schedule release

After waiting weeks to find out the who, when, and where of the NFL regular season, it was officially announced that Philadelphia will open the 2022 campaign against Detroit on the road, marking the club’s first-ever game against the Lions to open the season.

After previous trips to Washington and Atlanta to start the past two seasons, the Eagles will once again start the year out on the road, marking the third straight year.

With a favorable schedule and the opportunity to make a statement early on, here are seven takeaways from Philadelphia’s 2022 schedule release.

Primetime performers



With the 17-game regular season format, there are extra opportunities for primetime matchups and the Eagles are a hot ticket with five contests under the lights.

Week 2: Monday, September 19 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:30 PM

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM

Week 9: Thursday, November 3 at Houston Texans at 8:15 PM

Week 10: Monday, November 14 vs. Washington Commanders at 8:15 PM

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM

Philadelphia will be in primetime five times during the first 12 weeks of the regular season.

Opportunity for a quick start



Philadelphia will open up with the Lions and four straight matchups against opponents with a combined record of 21-46-1 (0.316) in 2021.

All four teams are also greatly improved, with the Lions, Vikings, commanders, and Jaguars all adding upgrades to their respective rosters.

3 straight games on the road in mid December



Playoff berths are earned on the road and the Eagles will be away from Lincoln Financial Field for three straight weeks starting in Week 14 when they’ll play the Giants, Bears, and Cowboys in consecutive conference games.

Eagles four games in 20 days



The schedule makers gave the Eagles four games during a 21-day stretch coming out of the bye week to end October into mid-November, and they’ll have 12-days rest between primetime matchups featuring the Texans and Cowboys.

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 PM

Week 9: Thursday, November 3 at Houston Texans at 8:15 PM

Week 10: Monday, November 14 vs. Washington Commanders at 8:15 PM

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Indianapolis Colts at 1 PM

Week 7 bye week

Jalen Hurts



After having to wait until late in the season for their 2021 bye week, Philadelphia will get their bye in Week 7 during the 2022 season, ensuring 11 straight weeks of football without a resting heading down the stretch.

Season making stretch: Weeks 10-13



Every team has a tough stretch and Philadelphia’s toughest four weeks will come in weeks 10-13 when Philadelphia will face the Commanders on Monday night football, the Colts the next Sunday, followed by the Packers on Sunday night, and the Titans in Week 13.

Jalen Hurts is the winner



Philadelphia went 9-8 during the 2021 season and the expectation is that quarterback Jalen Hurts will need to once again lead his team to the postseason while improving in several key areas as a passer.

A favorable schedule, coupled with added weapons could see the Eagles attain double-digit wins and a solid playoff seed.

