7 takeaways from the Eagles 17-11 loss to the 49ers

Philadelphia dominated the first half of action on Sunday, but it only resulted in three points and after San Francisco adjusted, the Eagles were unable to capitalize.

Jimmy Garoppolo went 22 of 30 passing, for 189 yards and a touchdown, as the 49ers moved to 2-0 after two weeks spent in West Virginia.

Here are seven takeaways from Sunday’s loss.

1. 49ers defense different when healthy

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (99) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

DeMeco Ryans' aggressive and stingy defense slowed the Eagles' offensive attack despite a secondary ravaged by injuries. the Niners' defense kept Philadelphia's big plays to a minimum, while Nick Bosa logged two sacks on the afternoon.

2. Jalen Hurts arm strength comes into question

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Hurts underthrew DeVonta Smith twice on potential touchdown passes and looked erratic as San Francisco pressured him all day.

3. Eagles must invest in LB position

Alex Singleton #49 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Micah Parson went from middle linebacker to edge rusher in a pinch, and the Cowboys' defense improved greatly. On Sunday, Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton, and the Eagles linebackers were solid at times but again exposed for their lack of star power.

4. Undisciplined Derek Barnett running out of time

Josh Sweat landed a new deal first, and Barnett's lack of discipline could be a major reason why. Per Zach Berman, Barnett has now been flagged for 8 personal fouls in his career (6 unnecessary roughness penalties, 2 roughing the QBs).

5. Trey Lance held without a snap

Jul 28, 2021; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) during training camp at the SAP Performance Facility.

After discussing how the Eagles would prepare for the Niners' dual-threat quarterback system, Trey Lance was held without a snap, as Jimmy Garoppolo led the charge on the afternoon.

6. Eagles scared to blitz?

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Any pressure put on Garoppolo came organically, as Jonathan Gannon refused to blitz the 49ers quarterback and leave his secondary one on one with Deebo Samuel or George Kittle. Per Next Gen Stats, the Eagles defense blitzed on just 3 of 30 49ers dropbacks (10.0%) and Garoppolo was 0-3 when Philadelphia did blitz.

7. Sirianni's confidence turned arrogance?

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watches a joint practice with the New England Patriots at the Eagles NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia.

Nick Sirianni took the blame for poor play-calling on Sunday and his questionable calls on 4th downs had some questioning whether he was now being arrogant. "I don't think I called good plays in that area. There are going to be times where you're going to look at it and be like, 'I want those calls back.' When they work, it was a good play. They didn't," Sirianni said. "So, it was my fault. I didn't call good enough plays right there. I didn't put the players in good enough positions, but we're all in this together, coaches and players." He'll need to watch the tape and just like his players, take accountability and move on from this disaster.

