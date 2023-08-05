7 takeaways from Day 9 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their ninth practice during training camp on Saturday, which featured plenty of highlights.

The Bears were in full pads for Saturday’s workout, which observers noted as one of the most physical and intense practices of the summer. That even led to a skirmish between receiver Chase Claypool and safety Eddie Jackson, which marked the first official fight of training camp.

Following Saturday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the ninth day of Bears training camp.

First fight of training camp

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears kicked the intensity up a notch during Saturday’s practice, which led to the first real fight of training camp. While there has been some jawing with the pads on, this was the first time it escalated into a situation where players had to be separated.

The incident occurred during the first team period when safety Eddie Jackson hit receiver Chase Claypool hard as he was going out of bounds. Here’s how it went down, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock:

Claypool took offense to the hit and tossed the ball at Jackson’s face while giving the veteran safety a few choice words. The two started jawing before Claypool ripped Jackson’s helmet off, leading to a typical training camp scuffle. Fields, Darnell Mooney, and other key players helped break it up, but Jackson and Claypool kept jawing at each other throughout the remainder of the period. Eventually, general manager Ryan Poles walked over and exchanged words with both players to calm things down.

Chase Claypool caught a drag route. Eddie Jackson gave Claypool a big hit in bounds. Claypool didn't like that and threw the ball at Jackson. They got into it. Jackson's helmet came off and the offense and defense had to be separated. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2023

As 11 on 11 ends and ST begins, Chase Claypool and Eddie Jackson were still chirping at each other near sidelines. Ryan Poles had to step in and tell them to keep moving. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 5, 2023

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams was asked about the scuffle after practice. While he appreciates the energy, he also made it clear he wants to avoid any sort of combativeness.

“I love a lively practice,” Williams said. “But I would say this — to make sure it’s competitive, not combative. That means we are competing. We want to be elite competitors. Elite guys in how we compete. But we don’t want it to be combative. I don’t like the pushing and shoving after the whistle. When they let us do that in the ball game, hey, we’ll be all over it in practice. Part of it is playing hard, playing fast, playing with energy. I love the chippiness. That says that we’re establishing an identity. But the after-the-whistle stuff, yeah, I’m not for that part.”

Rough day for rookie Tyler Scott

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie receiver Tyler Scott has impressed this summer with his speed and playmaking ability, but he’s been far from perfect. Which is to be expected from a Day 3 rookie.

That was true Saturday, where Scott appeared to have his worst practice of training camp. Scott had multiple drops on offense and even muffed a punt during team drills.

The Tyler Scott drops have been a thing today. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2023

#Bears rookie WR Tyler Scott just muffed a punt. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 5, 2023

According to NBC Sports Chicago’s Alex Shapiro, Scott has “been one of the most up and down” players during camp.

Justin Fields was sharp during 7-on-7

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Quarterback Justin Fields had an impressive outing on Saturday, where he was especially sharp during the 7-on-7 period. Fields completed 9-of-10 passes and got the ball out quick, according to The Athletic’s Adam Jahns. Fields’ lone miss was a deep ball to Scott (who had an overall rough day), with rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in coverage.

My notes on Justin Fields’ day at Bears camp today: – 9-for-10 in 7 vs 7s. Ball out quick. His one miss was a deep shot to Tyler Scott (vs Tyrique Stevenson) – Got 3 points in a 1:15 left, tied-game situational drill. Went from 30 to 30. Best throw went to Velus Jones Jr. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 5, 2023

During the “win the game” drill with 1:15 left on the clock, Fields led the offense from their own 30-yard line to the opposite 30-yard line, which included a throw to Velus Jones Jr. While the offense wasn’t able to score a touchdown, they did get a field goal out of it.

Roschon Johnson's physicality shines in pads

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Rookie running back Roschon Johnson hasn’t had a strong start to camp as he’s been sidelined by injury. But Johnson returned to practice Friday and got to suit up in pads for the first time Saturday, where he showcased his physicality going against the defense.

The one area where Johnson shines over veterans Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman is in pass protection, and Johnson got to show what he could do in a padded practice. There was one play in particular that stood out — Johnson trucking safety A.J. Thomas, which was audibly pleasing to the ears.

Roschon Johnson with the truck stick against A.J. Thomas. You could hear the pads pop on that run. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2023

Roschon Johnson just trucked AJ Thomas in a move the ball period. We’ve heard a lot about Johnson’s physicality becoming apparent when pass come on. It was very apparent right there. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 5, 2023

Johnson will likely begin his rookie season third on the depth chart behind Herbert and Foreman. But given his all-around skillset and ability in pass protection, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Johnson emerge as the lead back by season’s end.

Teven Jenkins returns to practice

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears got great news concerning the offensive line as left guard Teven Jenkins returned to practice on Saturday, suiting up in pads for the first time this summer.

It sounds like the Bears were playing it safe with Jenkins, as Alex Leatherwood was in at left guard during 11-on-11 play, according to Bear Report’s Zack Pearson.

General manager Ryan Poles said he wasn’t worried about injuries to Jenkins and right guard Nate Davis, explaining it gives the team a chance to see other players, including Lucas Patrick and Ja’Tyre Carter, fill those gaps.

“Over the years, I’ve gone from panicking in those situations when guys aren’t practicing and you kind of frustrated about it, whatever the circumstance is,” Poles said. “But you also get the opportunity to see what the depth looks like.”

Attendance updates

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Safety Jaquan Brisker was held out of Saturday’s padded practice, joining a growing list of Bears players not participating at Halas Hall. Brisker has been an imposing force during camp so far, and he missed what sounded like the most intense practice yet.

Elsewhere, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, right guard Nate Davis, defensive end DeMarcus Walker and linebacker Jack Sanborn remained sidelined.

Safety Jaquan Brisker has joined the list of Bears who are not participating. Also not participating: LB Jack Sanborn, RG Nate Davis, LB Tremaine Edmunds and DE DeMarcus Walker. LG Teven Jenkins is back in action today. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 5, 2023

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams said there’s “zero concern” about Edmunds missing the last two practices.

“He’s still leading. He’s still coaching. He’s still encouraging,” Williams said. “In the locker room, I heard the guys so, ‘Hey coach, he’s the real deal. You still get the leadership when he’s not out there.’ That’s what we want.”

Yannick Ngakoue will practice for first time next week

USA Today Sports

New Bears defensive end Yannick Ngakoue wasn’t present at Saturday’s practice, but it’s not cause for concern. General manager Ryan Poles explained he’s taking care of personal matters before returning to Lake Forest for what’s expected to be Tuesday’s practice, as the team has off Monday.

“Yannick rushed up here, signed, he went home to get all his stuff so he’ll back up here I’d anticipate Sunday or Monday so if you don’t see him out there, don’t panic,” Poles said.

Newly signed DE Yannick Ngakoue has flown home to get his affairs in order. He will not be on the practice field until Tuesday. #Bears practice today, Sunday and are off Monday. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 5, 2023

The defense has already been fired up this summer. Just wait until Nagkoue joins the fray.

