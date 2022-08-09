7 takeaways from Day 8 of Colts training camp

The Indianapolis Colts started the third week of training camp with a padded practice Monday at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

For the first time since returning for training camp, the Colts will have a real (sort of) football game at the end of the week. While there isn’t any game-planning for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, the physicality and intensity are heating up.

We published a quick roundup of the news, notes and highlights of Monday’s practice.

Here are seven takeaways from Day 8 of Colts training camp:

Attendance and Injuries

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

LB Shaquille Leonard (back) and WR Mike Strachan (knee) remained on the PUP list and didn’t practice Monday.

DT Chris Williams (foot/ankle), OT Dennis Kelly (knee), LB Forrest Rhyne (undisclosed), WR DeMichael Harris (undisclosed), S Armani Watts (undisclosed) S Will Redmond (undisclosed) and RB Ty’Son Williams (undisclosed) did not practice.

OL Jason Spriggs (undisclosed) and DT Curtis Brooks (eye) were new additions to the injury report Monday, missing their first practices of training camp.

DB Brandon King (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday.

Parris Campbell dealing with tight hamstring

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Campbell didn’t practice Monday for the first time since training camp started. He was held out as a precaution due to hamstring tightness. It’s hard to gauge just how serious the injury is, especially considering his history. over the last three seasons.

Hopefully, Campbell won’t miss too much time because he has been solidifying himself as the No. 2 wideout across from Michael Pittman Jr. through the first two weeks of camp.

Matt Ryan's first rough day

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

It has been smooth sailing for the 37-year-old throughout the first two weeks of training camp, but Monday’s practice session is likely one he would like to have back. While Ryan also dealt with more drops from his receiving corps, Monday marked the first time the veteran threw an interception during 11v11 drills.

Not only did Ryan do it once, but he was intercepted twice during the drills. Both interceptions seemed to stem from miscommunication. The first time came on a deep ball to Michael Pittman Jr., which was picked off by undrafted rookie cornerback Dallis Flowers.

The second time came when Ryan was targeting Ashton Dulin. It was an overthrow that stemmed from a miscommunication on the route, and the throw fell into the hands of safety Julian Blackmon.

Ryan finished the day 11-of-19 passing with a few drops from his receivers.

Jonathan Taylor does Jonathan Taylor things

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

It wasn’t all bad for the offensive side of the ball. One of the highlight plays on the day was their star running back making a house call for a 50-yard run during a four-minute drill situation. Taylor will once again be the focal point of the offense after leading the NFL in rushing yards in 2021.

Keke Coutee seeing first-team reps

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The injury to Parris Campbell gave room for Coutee to see more snaps, and he wound up doing so with the first-team offense for a good portion of the day. The former fourth-round pick continued his strong start to camp, which included a one-handed catch in the back of the end zone from Nick Foles. As the competition for the No. 5 wide receiver spot heats up, Coutee is likely leading the way.

Julian Blackmon continues outstanding camp

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Despite tearing his Achilles during the 2021 season, Blackmon has shown no signs of decline due to the injury. He’s had an outstanding camp, and recorded his first interception on Monday. The third-year safety nearly recorded another interception near the end of the practice session. Blackmon is going to play a major role in Gus Bradley’s defense.

Kicker battle heating up

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The battle for the kicker position is well underway, and things got a little closer on Monday. While Blankenship has been leading the battle thus far, Jake Verity gained some ground.

Here’s an update on the battle from Monday’s practice, according to Jake Arthur of Horseshoe Huddle.

“We saw the kickers in action on Monday for only the third time of camp. It wasn’t the strongest day for incumbent starter Rodrigo Blankenship, who went 3-of-5 (60.0%) on his field goal attempts, connecting from 29, 32, and 48 yards while missing from 42 and 55 yards. Jake Verity went 4-of-4, making it from 32, 42, 45, and 48 while missing from 55.”

The preseason games also will go a long way in determining the winner of this battle.

What's next?

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts have Tuesday off and will be back on the field Wednesday at noon for another practice.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the week:

Tuesday, Aug. 9: Off

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Practice, 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11: Practice, 12:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12: Off

Saturday, Aug. 13: Preseason game at Buffalo Bills, 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14: Off

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire