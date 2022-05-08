7 takeaways from Day 2 of Chiefs rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs continued their rookie minicamp on Sunday. Rookies had more team meetings and another walkthrough on Mother’s Day.

Ahead of practice, four rookie draft picks and one undrafted free agent — Darian Kinnard, Jaylen Watson, Skyy Moore, Isiah Pacheco and Justyn Ross — spoke to the media. They provided reporters with more insight into their time with Kansas City so far.

Below you’ll find seven takeaways from what they had to say:

Darian Kinnard wants to earn his keep at tackle

The Chiefs had two rookie starters on the offensive line in 2021 and Kinnard has taken notice. While that gives him some inspiration for his goals, he knows that it won’t be given to him and that he’ll have to earn it.

“Of course, it gives me a lot of motivation,” Kinnard told reporters. “At the end of the day, it’s going to be a lot of hard work, busting my butt to get there. We’re just going to keep our head down and keep working.”

Kinnard has been working at both left and right tackle during training camp, but he also has the flexibility to play guard too. He’s excited to be competing as a tackle and has explained that the right tackle spot is where he feels most comfortable playing given that’s where he played in college.

“A lot of teams asked,” Kinnard said of his guard-tackle versatility. “They never said, ‘Hey, we’re going to play you at guard.’ Some teams said, ‘Yeah, we see you as a guard.’ At the end of the day for me, it was coming in and trying to make an impact at whatever position that was. It’s pretty cool, coming in (Kansas City) sees me as a tackle. At the end of the day, I was going to compete for every job I could. It’s pretty reassuring that I can play tackle — a position I’ve been comfortable with. Now it’s just time to get working.”

Jaylen Watson loves to play press-man coverage

It would seem that the Chiefs’ seventh-round pick at cornerback, is a fiery competitor and he’ll have to bring out that competitive spirit in order to make the team. Asked about his favorite coverage, Watson said he loves to play press, which seems fitting given his size and length.

“Just press, I love pressing,” Watson said. “I love getting my hands on people. I love the physicality. I like to get in my opponent’s head. That’s what I live for, so that’s what we’re going to do.”

The rookie feels like he ended up in the right spot based on his desire to play press, but also his desire to win at the next level.

“I feel like this is a great position for me,” Watson said of landing with the Chiefs. “A lot of press, which is usually for longer corners. I love winning and what better place is a winning place than Kansas City? We’re not going to lose much here I don’t believe.”

Skyy Moore adjusting to Andy Reid's detailed playbook

Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the toughest playbooks in the NFL for receivers to learn. That has been one of the areas that Moore named as a bit of an adjustment coming into the NFL.

“Really, just how detailed the playbook is,” Moore told reporters on Sunday. “Everything matters, from your split to the route to the leverage of the corners. Everything. That’s definitely something — it’s not new, but it’s more amplified.”

While it’s a bit of an adjustment from what he saw at Western Michigan, Moore is liking what he’s seen of the scheme and playbook so far. He feels that it’s unstoppable in the sense that there are so many different ways that Andy Reid can utilize his players to create favorable matchups and attack a defense.

“I feel like this is the best system for me,” Moore said. “The playbook — I’ve figured out that you can’t really stop our playbook. Everything about their plays, there is just a way for us to attack the defense in every type of way.”

As for his goals for minicamp, Moore is looking to do his part to help this team be successful in 2022.

“Really I just want to come in here and carve my role out,” Moore said. “And do whatever the team needs me to do so that we can go get that next Super Bowl.”

Isiah Pacheco not feeling the heat wearing No. 10

People were a bit taken aback to see Pacheco wearing the jersey number worn so recently by former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, who was such a big part of the offense in Kansas City. Pacheco isn’t worried about the person who wore the number before him and he certainly doesn’t feel any sort of pressure to perform from wearing the number.

“I definitely know who wore it,” Pacheco said. “And don’t feel any pressure. I’ve worn this number before, my freshman year in college and did a great job with it. It’s not the number, it’s the player and the guy that’s wearing it. I’ve just got to go out there and execute wherever they need me.”

Pacheco wore No. 10 early on in his Rutgers career as a Freshman in 2018. That season he had 910 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns with just three starts in 12 games played.

Why Justyn Ross chose to join Kansas City

Justyn Ross had a lot of teams trying to sign him following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft. Ultimately, there were a few things the Chiefs had that swayed his decision — the best quarterback in football and future Hall of Fame head coach.

“Just having Pat Mahomes — a great quarterback,” Ross began. “Andy Reid — a great coach. It’s a good receiving group. It feels like a family here. I’ve only been here for like a day, but they treat me like family.”

While Ross knew there was a chance he could go undrafted, he’s comfortable with how the situation played out. He feels like he landed in the best possible situation with the Chiefs. Now, he knows it’s up to him to put in the work in order to earn a roster spot and prove his detractors wrong.

“Of course, I’m ready to prove everybody wrong,” Ross said. “But I’m just trying to fill my spot, play my part on the team and just see what I can do over the summer.”

Mother's Day thanks

The Chiefs’ rookies spent Mother’s Day away from their loved ones working at minicamp, but the women in their lives were still on their minds. Darian Kinnard, who was raised by a single mom, lit up when asked about who he’s thankful for on this Mother’s Day.

“Of course, my mother,” Kinnard said. “I don’t know if anybody saw anything about me, but my mom’s my rock. We lean on each other heavily. I texted my mom before I went out to walkthrough to let her know I love her and happy Mother’s Day. She’s my rock.”

Jaylen Watson was extremely appreciative of the support he received from his mother over the years.

“My mother and my grandmother,” Watson said. “My mother has always been so supportive of me. I went through a lot of ups and downs in my life. Whether I wanted to be an actor, a rapper, whatever, she was always there to support me. She’s like my superwoman.”

Skyy Moore, he was intent on giving a shoutout to the mothers that he is thankful for during his media availability.

“All of my grandmas, my mom, even my best friend’s mom,” Moore said. “So happy Mother’s Day if you guys are watching and I love you guys.”

Day 2 injury update

A few Chiefs draft picks are still dealing with injuries, such as Skyy Moore who remains limited by a hamstring injury. He expects to be back out there soon and is working with the team’s training staff.

“It’s getting better,” Moore told reporters on Sunday. “It’s a minor hamstring tweak. I’m just working with Rick (Burkholder) right now. I’m going to be back soon.”

I wouldn’t expect Moore out there doing much this weekend, but with OTAs coming at the end of May, expect him to be full-go.

One player who gave positive injury updates on Saturday was Justyn Ross, who has been a full participant at practice and has been given the all-clear by the Chiefs’ trainers and doctors.

“I feel good, I feel good,” Ross exclaimed.

The most recent injury — a foot injury — limited him during his final season of college and the pre-draft process. While it was frustrating to deal with, it was just another spot of perseverance for Ross.

“It was frustrating, but I haven’t really had stuff easy for me,” Ross said. “I’ve had to push through a lot of stuff.”

While Ross seeks to put his injuries in the past, he’s making it a goal to have a successful and healthy 2022 season in Kansas City.

“I’m going to be healthy this go around,” Ross said. “I’m going to be all the way healthy. I played through a broken foot last year, I just feel like this time around is going to be real different.”

