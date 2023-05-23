7 takeaways from Day 2 of Bears’ 2023 OTAs

The Chicago Bears started the next phase of their offseason program with organized team activities (OTAs) at Halas Hall.

Chicago conducted their second voluntary OTA practice on Tuesday, which was the first open session to media. So there was plenty to glimpse from the first week of practice.

There were some impressive highlights on offense and defense, as well as some notable absences from Tuesday’s practice. There were also some quick videos and a slew of photos from Tuesday’s action.

Following the Bears’ second practice of OTAs, here’s what we learned:

Justin Fields and DJ Moore stole the show

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore had the play of the day during Tuesday’s workout. Fields connected with Moore deep down the right sideline, where Moore made a diving catch.

All eyes will be on Fields and Mooney throughout the summer, where they’re looking to build that chemistry heading into the 2023 season.

“It’s still a work in progress,” Moore said Tuesday. “Today was a good day to jump start us.”

Moore expects to be in a good position with Fields when it comes to chemistry after OTAs and veteran minicamp.

“I want to say probably to the end of OTA and through minicamp and then starting back up, you know you got that break, and then you gotta start it all over again,” Moore said. “Going into training camp, probably about two to three days to get back on track where we ended in OTAs.”

Tremaine Edmunds made a splash on defense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While Justin Fields and DJ Moore were making waves on offense, it was linebacker Tremaine Edmunds with an impressive play to end practice.

Edmunds intercepted backup quarterback PJ Walker in the end zone and returned it for a pick-6. According to Bear Report’s Zack Pearson, Edmunds “read the play” and “made a nice leaping grab.” After the touchdown, Edmunds led an end zone celebration.

On the defensive side, Tremaine Edmunds picked off P.J. Walker in the end zone and ran it back for a (practice) pick-six. End zone celebration as a group ensued. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) May 23, 2023

Other defensive highlights

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

According to CHGO’s Adam Hoge, there were some notable moments with the sled during Tuesday’s practice. In one instance, rookie Gervon Dexter almost took out Matt Eberflus.

“He’s a very powerful man,” Eberflus said.

Then it was defensive end Trevis Gipson breaking the sled during practice.

Glimpse at the starting offensive line

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tuesday’s practice gave the media a first-look at the new starting combination, which will feature a couple of new faces. There were no surprises with Braxton Jones at left tackle, Teven Jenkins at left guard, center Cody Whitehair at center and rookie Darnell Wright at right tackle.

670 the Score’s Mark Grote highlighted the Bears’ starting offensive line on Tuesday:

LT: Braxton Jones

LG: Teven Jenkins

C: Cody Whitehair

RG: Ja’Tyre Carter

RT: Darnell Wright

It’s worth noting that Nate Davis wasn’t in attendance, which is why Carter got the nod at right guard.

Changes to practice

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Eberflus detailed some changes to how the team is conducting practice, per CHGO’s Adam Hoge:

Slowed down run game reps to a jogging walk-thru to help the install. They’ll speed things up once the pads go on.

More time on passing game, where there were 28 plays in 20 mins.

Split team on two fields to get in more reps.

Attendance

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

According to NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock, there were four players who weren’t present on Tuesday: safety Eddie Jackson, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and offensive guard Nate Davis.

Schrock also noted that running back Travis Homer and linebacker Jack Sanborn were in attendance, but they were not practicing.

“I’ll just share that this is a voluntary time for all the players, and some players have certain things going on,” Eberflus said. “But again, it’s their right to be here or not be here. We’ll coach the guys that are here.”

Jaylon Johnson's absence is notable

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There were several notable players absent from OTAs, including safety Eddie Jackson, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and offensive guard Nate Davis. But it’s cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s absence that looms the largest for the Bears.

Matt Eberflus confirmed that Johnson’s broken finger is “good to go,” which indicates his absence isn’t injury-related, unlike Jackson and Mooney’s.

It’s worth noting that Johnson is entering a contract year, where he’s made it known that he’d prefer to have a contract extension in place before the start of the season. That could explain his decision to forgo voluntary workouts.

Eberflus didn’t seem concerned about Johnson’s OTA absence becoming a more serious situation, like Roquan Smith’s contract holdout last summer.

“I don’t see it that way,” Eberflus said.

