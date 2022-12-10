7 takeaways from the Commanders’ first 13 games of the 2022 season

Expectations weren’t high for the Washington Commanders heading into the 2022 NFL season. While useless projections had the Commanders maxed out at seven wins for the season in most cases, head coach Ron Rivera was always optimistic.

Remember when Rivera said, multiple times, year three of a regime was critical, and you’d begin to see positive results? Rivera knew last offseason he needed to upgrade the quarterback position. The Commanders tried to trade for Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo, but for different reasons, neither deal worked out. In Wilson’s case, Washington is fortunate that the deal never materialized.

Instead, the Commanders traded for Carson Wentz. Almost no one thought it was a smart move, insisting Washington should’ve waited for Indianapolis to release him.

Well, through six games, Wentz led the Commanders to a 2-4 record, and he completed 62% of his passes for 1,489 yards, with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions before an injury sidelined him in Week 6.

Taylor Heinicke replaced him in the lineup, leading the Commanders to wins in five of their last seven games. Washington is 7-5-1 at the bye week and hosts the New York Giants in a critical rematch from FedEx Field in Week 15.

With four games remaining after the bye, the Commanders will be playing meaningful football throughout December and into January. For now, let’s look back at the first 13 games.

Carson Wentz is not the answer

Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders looks to pass. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Not many believed Wentz would step in and be Washington’s long-term quarterback. There were signs of excellence early. Wentz was terrific against the Jaguars in the season opener. He struggled in the first half of the Week 2 game at Detroit but almost led the Commanders back in the second half. Unfortunately, Wentz struggled badly in Weeks 3 and 4 against Philadelphia and Dallas, respectively.

Look, not all of those issues fall on Wentz. Washington traded for a quarterback who needs excellent pass protection but allowed its offensive line to get worse. Wentz doesn’t help things, either. The Commanders can quickly move on from Wentz next year and look elsewhere for a quarterback. Washington could also bring Wentz back, but it wouldn’t be at his current cap number.

Story continues

One thing is certain, Wentz is not the future.

Taylor Heinicke is who we thought he was

Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after beating the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 at FedExField on November 27, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Commanders spent two draft choices and $28 million for Wentz this season. And they are right back where they were one year ago, with Heinicke under center. The book is out on Heinicke. He doesn’t have the strongest arm and sometimes forces the ball into coverage, leading to a costly turnover. But every quarterback makes mistakes, some more than others, and Heinicke’s appear magnified for some reason.

Here’s what we know about Heinicke: He knows the offense, his teammates love him, and he makes things happen. Didn’t we know this last year? Has Heinicke improved? Well, the Commanders have won five of their last seven with him under center.

It remains clear that Heinicke isn’t the long-term franchise quarterback. However, he belongs in Washington. He’s a free agent at the end of the season. Should the Commanders shoot for another veteran, pick a quarterback high in the 2023 NFL draft, or go into 2023 with Heinicke and Sam Howell battling for the starting job? It will be an intriguing offseason on the quarterback front — again.

The Commanders have outstanding skill players

Curtis Samuel #10 celebrates with Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders after Samuel scored a touchdown. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

If the Commanders can figure out the quarterback position, they are loaded at the skill positions. At running back, rookie Brian Robinson Jr. is rounding into form and showing why the Commanders drafted him. He has rushed for 201 yards in his last two games. Antonio Gibson has been outstanding in his role as a running back and receiver. The Commanders should still do more with Gibson to take advantage of his versatility. J.D. McKissic is terrific but is also out for the season.

At wide receiver, the Commanders have a special group. Terry McLaurin is a star. Curtis Samuel is the swiss-army knife that can do everything. He’s made a huge difference for Washington this season. And rookie Jahan Dotson is a future star. Dyami Brown has shown glimpses of his big-play ability this season, too.

The Commanders also have good, young depth at tight behind Logan Thomas. We’ve only seen glimpses of Washington’s offensive potential which has been held back at times by the offensive line and quarterback play.

Offensive line will be a major offseason focus

Washington Commanders guard Trai Turner (53), center Tyler Larsen (69), guard Andrew Norwell (68), and offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive line coach John Matsko has done a lot with less during his time in Washington. However, losing right guard Brandon Scherff in the offseason was a critical loss for the Commanders. Then, Washington released Ereck Flowers, leaving the team with two new guards. The Commanders went with cheaper veterans in Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner. While both have been terrific NFL players, those years are in the past. You often get what you pay for.

At center, Chase Roullier, unfortunately, has seen each of his last two seasons end with a leg injury. Does Washington look to replace Roullier or give him another chance to get healthy? A healthy Roullier is a terrific player, but the Commanders may need to consider other options. Left tackle Charles Leno is good. Leno isn’t going to remind anyone of Trent Williams, but he is a good player. At right tackle, Cornelius Lucas has had his ups and downs. Lucas is a terrific backup who always plays well until he is forced to play for long stretches.

Lucas replaced Sam Cosmi earlier this season after Cosmi underwent surgery on his hand. Cosmi returned, but the Commanders rotated him and Lucas. Eventually, with Turner hurt, Washington started Cosmi at right guard. He was injured again in his first game at guard. Cosmi has shown glimpses of being a dominant run blocker, but he can’t stay on the field.

Regardless of who is at quarterback in 2022, the Commanders must make multiple investments in their offensive line through free agency and early in the 2023 NFL draft.

The defensive line is finally the dominant group everyone envisioned

Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Commanders reacts after a play in the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Jonathan Allen made his first Pro Bowl last season. Allen has been even better this season and is arguably the NFL’s best defensive tackle right now. Teammate Daron Payne is right there with Allen, having a career season with 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss with four games to play. Payne and Allen each have 15 tackles for loss, which is second in the NFL.

Montez Sweat continues getting better. Sweat has seven sacks and could reach double digits for the first time in his four-year career. Sweat has also been outstanding in defending the run. The Commanders have done all of this without Chase Young, who is close to a return.

Young defensive ends James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill have been good. They are keepers. Rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway was a steal. The Commanders were lucky to steal him away from the Cowboys. Defensive tackle depth was a concern when the Commanders lost rookie Phidarian Mathis in Week 1.

This group has finally emerged as the dominant unit we always expected. Remember, longtime NFL veteran player Jeff Zgonina was promoted to defensive line coach in training camp, replacing Sam Mills III.

Now, the Commanders must get Payne re-signed.

Benjamin St-Juste has emerged as the top cornerback

Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6). (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

One of the keys to Washington’s defensive success was benching free-agent bust William Jackson III and moving second-year cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. Since that happened, St-Juste’s confidence grew as he often lined up opposite of the opponent’s No. 1 wide receiver. St-Juste had a terrific battle with Justin Jefferson, winning some and losing some.

St-Juste missed the last two games, and the Commanders missed him. St-Juste has emerged as a No. 1 cornerback for Washington. Meanwhile, veteran Kendall Fuller has also turned his season around. Fuller has been terrific after a tough start.

Washington needs St-Juste healthy for the Week 15 rematch against the Giants.

Forrest and Curl have solidified the safety position

Darrick Forrest #22 and Kamren Curl #31 of the Washington Commanders react after an interception. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Washington knew what it had in Kamren Curl. The former seventh-round pick emerged as a key defender during his rookie season in 2020. When Curl doesn’t play, he’s missed. Curl is a smart, versatile defender who should be a candidate for a contract extension this offseason.

At the other safety position is Darrick Forrest. The 2021 fifth-round pick filled in for Curl during the first two games and excelled. That work allowed him more playing time throughout the season. Eventually, Forrest became a full-time starter at safety alongside Curl, and Bobby McCain moved inside to cover the slot. Forrest’s breakout season allowed the Commanders to improve at two positions. Forrest can do it all and is another major reason for Washington’s defensive improvement.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire