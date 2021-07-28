7 takeaways from Colts training camp practice No. 1

The Indianapolis Colts are officially back in action as the team held its first training camp practice on Wednesday at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

Though the Colts weren’t in pads, there was plenty of action. The team went through some individual drills with 1v1 matchups while also spending quite a bit of time in 11v11 drills as well.

Here are seven notes and observations from the first training camp practice of the 2021 season:

Carson Wentz makes debut

The Colts got a good look at their new QB1 during team drills on Wednesday. Though he was a bit shaky to start the day in 11v11 drills, it seems Wentz found a groove as the practice session went on. Here's what Jake Arthur of Horseshoe Huddle had to say about Wentz's day:

"Wednesday was new quarterback Carson Wentz's debut in front of fans. Although it was a ho-hum day offensively, he was noticeably the best quarterback, finishing 12-of-20 (60.0%) during live 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 sessions. He completed passes to eight different receivers, including a team-leading three completions to rookie tight end Kylen Granson (H/T to George Bremer for the stat keeping). The arm strength, escapability, and ability to make throws out of awkward situations were all present."

Jake noted the difference in mobility at the quarterback position with Wentz under center as opposed to Philip Rivers.

Jacob Eason struggles

While Wentz made his debut as the firmly-entrenched starter, the battle for the backup quarterback began. The second-year quarterback in Eason had a rough day. He threw the only interception on the day, an overthrow over the middle, while many of the media noted some poorly-timed throws with his receivers. https://twitter.com/JoelAErickson/status/1420401875145351173 Meanwhile, sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger was seen to be more accurate with his attempts. This battle will be big for the Colts as it will likely determine who the backup quarterback is behind Wentz.

Will Holden gets first crack at LT

The Colts are still waiting on Eric Fisher to return from the PUP list but that could take a while. In the meantime, they will have a competition between Holden, Sam Tevi and Julién Davenport for the starting role. On Wednesday, it was Holden who was running with the first-team offense next to left guard Quenton Nelson. Though the Colts signed Tevi and Davenport this offseason, Holden has a bit more experience in the offense and had a start against the Steelers in 2020. Regardless, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said everyone will get their shot to earn the job.

Parris Campbell shows out

Campbell isn't the only one who is hoping this is the year he finally stays healthy. The third-year wideout has a chance to be a real play-maker for the Colts, and he showed some of that on Wednesday. Here's what Zak Keefer of The Athletic said about Campbell's outing on the first day of practice:

"Campbell looks like his old self again: big, strong and smooth with the football. During Wednesday’s practice, he caught a slant from Wentz across the middle, then picked up a dozen or so extra yards with his legs. With Campbell, speed has never been the issue. It’s easy to forget that with how much time he’s missed."

Campbell has the type of skill set that can be dangerous for the offense from the slot. Here's to hoping he can stay healthy and be a menace for defenses to cover.

Nyheim Hines, others held out

There will always be a few injuries to take note of for daily practices. Hines is dealing with a hip injury he suffered while preparing for camp, but the team isn't concerned with it long-term. Others that were held out on Wednesday include rookie safety Shawn Davis (hamstring) and special teamer George Odum (undisclosed). Linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) was sidelined as expected while defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. The aforementioned Fisher is on the PUP list, and rookie defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) is on the NFI list.

Kylen Granson to hold a bigger role?

One of the most difficult players to project for the 2021 season is the rookie in Granson. Many are expecting an ease into action while holding the H-back/Trey Burton role. However, Jake Arthur noted that a bigger role may be on the way for Granson.

"Granson may be more involved than I initially thought. He was very much in the mix throughout practice and is the clearest choice for the Colts' athletic "Y" tight end. We'll keep an eye out to see if his role appears to grow beyond what Trey Burton had in 2020."

This is certainly interesting given his skill set. Frank Reich has been wanting to keep the tight ends involved and while Mo Alie-Cox is certainly an interesting development, Granson fits perfectly as the move/flex option.

Rock off to a good start

This is a big training camp for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who enters his third season. With Rhodes on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Ya-Sin got the call to run with the starters opposite Kenny Moore in base defense. Zak Keefer noted that the former second-round pick started camp off on the right foot on Wednesday:

"Rock Ya-Sin had a really good day, highlighted by a nice break-up of a pass intended for Pittman Jr. It’s one practice, so we won’t get ahead of ourselves, but Ya-Sin’s in a vital training camp that could go a long way in determining his future in Indianapolis."

Ya-Sin should get the first crack at the starting role opposite Rhodes on the boundary, but he will need to continue stringing these types of days together.

