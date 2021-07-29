7 takeaways from Colts training camp practice No. 2

The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field for training camp practice No. 2 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield on Thursday.

It was a strong day for the offense as both quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Jacob Eason bounced back in a big way during team drills. The Colts continued to work without pads and won’t hold their first padded session until Aug. 2.

Here are seven takeaways from Thursday’s training camp practice for the Colts:

Attendance

The Colts still had a handful of players out of practice due to injuries. Running back Nyheim Hines (hip), safety Shawn Davis (hamstring), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), safety George Odum (back) and offensive tackle Julién Davenport (undisclosed) all missed Thursday's practice. Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad along with cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ryan Kelly's Elbow Injury

Kelly deserves his own spot outside of the injuries that we already covered above. The center of the offensive line sustained an elbow injury during the final rep of the first session of team drills at practice. He went over to the training staff in pain and wound up sitting out the rest of the day with a wrap on his arm. It isn't clear how serious the injury is or what the timeline looks like, but this will be something to monitor. Second-year Danny Pinter filled in for Kelly as the center with the first team.

A Strong Day for Carson Wentz

QB1 had himself a solid day as a passer on Thursday. The 28-year-old spread the ball around all over the field and was efficient with his attempts in both 7v7 and 11v11 work. He didn't throw a touchdown or an interception on the day, but followed up a shaky outing with a strong one. https://twitter.com/gmbremer/status/1420769905083928579

Jacob Eason Bounces Back

It was a rough start to camp Wednesday for the second-year quarterback who is trying to secure the backup role behind Wentz. However, the former fourth-round pick bounced back in an encouraging way Thursday during team drills while working with the second-team offense. Reports have Eason as 8-for-10 on the day during team drills while noting a more accurate passer. Eason continues to get the majority of work with the second team while sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton work with the depth players.

Tyquan Lewis Continues to Impress

Lewis is entering a big year as a versatile piece along the defensive line. He's proving to show why he's a favorite for one of the starting edge spots, and he put that on display Thursday. Here's what Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star had to say about Lewis' work:

"A ‘tweener who was initially drafted to play defensive end and defensive tackle, Lewis is expected to spend most of his time at left defensive end this season, and his quickness has been on display in the first two sessions of 1-on-1 pass-rush drill, even though he’s going up against Braden Smith, the Colts’ newly-minted $70 million right tackle. Lewis has given Smith a little bit of trouble with his ability to get off the ball and change directions in pass-rush drills, and he’s been disruptive in 11-on-11 work, too. Tuesday, Lewis forced one of only two Carson Wentz incompletions by reading a screen and batting the ball to the ground. Later on in the practice, he read another screen and tackled tight end Jack Doyle for a loss."

The Colts have an open competition at defensive end, but it seems Lewis is making it clear he's a starter by stringing together big days.

Pair of WRs Show Out

Thursday was a strong showing for wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Zach Pascal. The latter had the play of the day on a deep ball from Carson Wentz while Pittman Jr. showed just what he can do in the end zone with a touchdown catch over Rock Ya-Sin in 1v1 drills. Here's a snippet from Jake Arthur's observations over at Horseshoe Huddle:

"Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr. were among those that had quality days for the offense. Pascal, of course, had the deep catch, and Pittman had an instance where he put a nifty move on cornerback Rock Ya-Sin for a touchdown in 1-on-1 drills."

Pascal remains one of the most underrated assets on the offense while Pittman Jr. has the chance to enjoy a true breakout in 2021.

