7 takeaways from Colts’ second joint practice with Panthers

The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Friday for their second of two joint training camp practices with the Carolina Panthers at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

It was another physical day in pads between the two teams as they prepare for the preseason opener at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The team will have Saturday off before the opener on the following day at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Here are seven takeaways from the Colts’ second joint practice with the Panthers on Friday:

Attendance

The following players did not practice on Friday due to injury: quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), running back Nyheim Hines (leg) wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), tight end Noah Togiai (knee), left guard Quenton Nelson (foot), guard/center Danny Pinter (foot), center Ryan Kelly (elbow), defensive end Damontre Moore (knee), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis (undisclosed), defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot), linebacker Skai Moore (back), linebacker Jordan Glasgow (back), cornerback Nick Nelson (undisclosed). Safety Julian Blackmon (knee) returned to practice after missing nearly an entire week. Left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) remained on the PUP list while defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) remained on the NFI list.

Fight Club

When the Colts and Panthers got together for team drills, it was clear a physical day was ahead. Through the first three plays, two of them ended in a fight or scrum of some sort. They eventually got broken up, but it was clear these two teams were coming to a boiling point.

Sam Ehlinger Gets Start With First Team

Ehlinger and Jacob Eason continued to split reps with the first-team offense on Friday, and they are likely to continue to do so throughout the preseason until Carson Wentz returns to the field in some capacity. According to Jake Arthur of Horseshoe Huddle, Ehlinger had another solid day as a passer. Here's what Jake had to say about the rookie quarterback's performance on Friday. "On the day, he went 13-of-17 passing (76.5%) in 11-on-11s with 1 touchdown (Green) and 3 sacks. He looked particularly sharp in the red zone. In one session, he threw a strike to Green right up the seam and into the end zone on the first play of the drive. In 7-on-7s, Ehlinger also connected with Pittman on a five-yard slant that went for a score. Ehlinger then hit WR T.Y. Hilton in the back of the end zone right after."

Jacob Eason Getting More Comfortable

Eason, splitting the first-team reps with Ehlinger, was solid but didn't have as efficient of a day as the latter. One note from his preseason and training camp has been the tendency to hold onto the ball for too long in the pocket, resulting in sacks. But it seems he getting a better feel for the pocket. More from Jake Arthur on Eason's day: "While Eason continued to take a little while to deliver the ball, he's beginning to look less jittery and is delivering some strikes with more confidence. He finished 10-of-15 passing (66.7%) in 11s with 1 touchdown (Hilton) and 2 sacks. He would've had a big play on fourth down but it was called back by a penalty away from the action, where he found Hilton roughly 30 yards down the left side. In 7-on-7s, he had a short touchdown to RB Jet Anderson where he found Anderson on a comeback at the goal line."

Jonathan Taylor Running Angry

It has been a strong camp for Taylor in his second preseason, but he didn't get this type of preparation during his rookie season because of COVID-19. Now, he's having fun delivering some blows during the joint practices. Just take a look at this angry run that emphasizes how big of a year Taylor could have for the Colts. https://twitter.com/Colts/status/1426316467356770306 "I have a lot of confidence and trust in JT (Jonathan Taylor). The guy is a pro’s pro," said Frank Reich on Friday. "Even when it got a little chippy out there today, he’s unphased by it all, he’s just doing his job – next play mentality. That guy right now looks so good. That guy looks so good right now I can’t even begin to tell you. I’m just excited about where he’s headed and how he’s going to help lead this football team."

Up And Down Day For Rock

The third-year cornerback in Rock Ya-Sin needs a big camp to secure a starting role in the secondary. He made a flash play when he took a pass from the Panthers offense and returned it for what would have been a pick-six. He also broke up a pass in the end zone with the first-team defense. However, Jim Ayello and Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star noted the plays in between weren't as kind to the former second-round pick. "In between those two plays, though, Ya-Sin gave up at least four completions, including three to Moore on the Panthers’ most successful drive of the day, a field-goal drive in the two-minute offense directed by Sam Darnold."

Revolving Door At Left Tackle

To close out training camp, the Colts had Julién Davenport running with the first-team offensive line at left tackle opposite Braden Smith. Davenport is the third offensive tackle to get a shot at securing the starting role until Eric Fisher comes back from the PUP list. While Davenport worked with the first-team offense, Will Holden worked as the left tackle with the second team while Sam Tevi worked as the right tackle with the second team. Tevi has been working more as a right tackle in recent practices. None of the three have looked particularly good throughout practices, but it's clear the Colts are still searching for their answer.

