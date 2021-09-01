7 takeaways from Colts’ initial 53-man roster

The Indianapolis Colts released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday as they prepare for the Week 1 opener at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The initial roster is a bit wacky because four starters are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Quarterback Carson Wentz, left tackle Eric Fisher, wide receiver Zach Pascal and center Ryan Kelly are all on the reserve list and don’t count against the 53-man roster.

We gave a quick look at the initial roster, but here are seven takeaways from the first iteration of the 53-man roster:

Starters on reserve/COVID-19 list

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

As stated above, the Colts have four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. When they come back, the team will have to make corresponding moves in order for them to be able to find a spot on the roster. Given the fact that all of them have important roles, it will make for some interesting moves in the coming days.

Dayo Odeyingbo will miss 8 games

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

For the entirety of camp, the second-round pick was technically on the active roster but was sitting on the Non-Football Injury list (NFI) while he rehabs from a torn Achilles. Odeyingbo remains on the same list but this time as a reserve, which means he won't count against the 53-man roster and will miss the first eight games of the season. Once he comes back, the team will need to make a corresponding move, but it's going to be a while before we see the rookie on the field.

One draft pick waived

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

The 2021 draft class for the Colts was smaller than they are used to, but most of the group still made the initial 53-man roster. That may change in the coming days, but safety Shawn Davis—a fifth-round pick—was the only rookie to get waived. If he clears waivers, the Colts want to bring him back to the practice squad.

No UDFAs

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Story continues

For the first time in 22 years, the Colts do not have an undrafted rookie free agent on the initial roster. After running back Deon Jackson, linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi and wide receivers Tyler Vaughns and Tarik Black were waived, the streak has come to an end. Should they clear waivers, expect the Colts to pursue them for the practice squad.

Heavy on the DL

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts opted to keep a bit more players on the defensive line thanks to their openings with some names on the COVID-19 list. On the active roster, they opted to keep 11 defensive linemen. When they have to make corresponding moves, that is likely a position group that will see a player or two waived.

Andre Chachere comes through

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

There was an interesting development halfway through training camp when Chachere saw snaps with the first-team defense at safety when Julian Blackmon was dealing with an injury. After a strong preseason, Chachere proved to be the best option as the third safety in the rotation and came through with a roster spot. If it remains this way, he will certainly have a role.

A trade for depth

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

The Colts made a trade to add some interior offensive line depth. Chris Ballard sent a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for guard/tackle Matt Pryor and a 2022 seventh-round pick. Pryor is most likely interior depth at the guard and center positions.

1

1

1

1