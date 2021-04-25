7 takeaways from Chris Ballard’s pre-draft press conference

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard met with the media Friday to discuss the 2021 NFL draft and some of the offseason action that included the horseshoe.

As he does typically, Ballard didn’t play much of his hand, especially when it comes to what the Colts are thinking of doing with the No. 21 overall pick, but we did get a bit of insight from the press conference.

Here are seven takeaways from Ballard’s pre-draft presser:

A tribute to Terez A. Paylor

Ballard started off his presser acknowledging the shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis and the passing of former Chiefs beat writer Terez A. Paylor. Ballard and Paylor grew close during the former's time in Kansas City so he gave a little tribute. "Also, I wanted to – it’s the first time I’ve talked to y’all so I wanted to acknowledge the shirt I have on here, the ‘All-Juice Team.’ Terez Paylor, who passed away here – I consider Terez a friend. We go back to Kansas City when I first met him, and he was dedicated to his craft, he worked really hard at it. He worked really hard at the draft. He loved the draft. I would always talk to him about his, ‘All-Juice Team.’ He was always excited, he worked extremely hard at it. We actually drafted in 2018 – both Quenton (Nelson) and Braden (Smith) were on the team. So I would always look to see who he had on it and kind of what his thoughts were. He was a special guy. I always enjoyed visiting with him. I always looked forward to him coming to training camp. I always enjoyed just talking – he loved football. I mean, the guy loved football. He was all about ball. He studied the game hard. He was humble. He was a journalist for the right reasons and I’m sure going to miss those visits. I’ve missed him here over the past few weeks, when we would usually talk before the draft. For those that don’t know, they set up a scholarship at Howard University, the Terez A. Paylor Scholarship, and you can get to it by going to giving.howard.edu/givenow. And I think it’s important. But this shirt kind of says it all. Look, it fits us – effort, attitude and performance. It really fits us, but he will be missed and I’ve missed him here thinking about him over the last few weeks."

Replacing Anthony Castonzo won't be easy

A popular pick for the Colts in mock drafts has been finding the replacement for the longtime left tackle in Castonzo, who announced his retirement this offseason. Ballard made it clear that it won't be all that easy for them to do so. "He stood for everything we wanted to stand for, Anthony did and he was good. I mean I always thought he was a top-five left tackle in the league. I think we paid him accordingly, that told you what we thought of him, and he performed. So that’s not going to be an easy replacement," Ballard said. We went through a number of potential replacements for Castonzo in the draft.

They won't force the issue

It's said every year just in a different way. Ballard reiterated that the Colts won't draft solely based on need. They will stay true to their board and take best player available, which they have done ever since he took over as general manager. "The one thing we won’t do, we won’t just force the issue, especially early in the draft. That’s when you make your biggest mistakes, when you just force the issue," Ballard said. "If it so happens, (someone) falls and there is a player we like at either one of those positions, sure. I think you all know our philosophy on the fronts. You need eight to 10 offensive linemen and we feel you need eight to 10 defensive linemen. So we’ll continue to add fuel to the fire, but we are not just going to force the issue.”

Always looking for CB depth

Ballard had some praise for Rock Ya-Sin and his work this offseason but seemed to be content with the depth they have at cornerback thus far. That said, he also gave the typical answer that the team is always looking for depth. "I mean look, you’re always looking for corners. You want to have depth. We’ve got good players. We’ve got proven players there. Rock (Ya-Sin) is continuing to develop and look, I’ll tell you this about Rock, he has not missed a day. He has been here every day. He has not missed a day, so he is driven," Ballard said. "So, I think you’re always looking for corners at every level of the draft and I think it’s been proven that you can take them at every level of the draft and you find good ones. So we’ll continue to look.”

Dealing with a lack of information

From teams not playing at all in 2020 to players opting out of the season, the Colts are working with limited information due to the COVID-19 pandemic that had an impact on football everywhere. Ballard said it has simply forced them to dig deeper into prospects even going back to tape from three years ago. "When I say lack of information – you have some teams like the FCS schools that didn’t play any football. You have North Dakota State that played one game of football. You have some guys who opt out, some guys who were going to opt out and their league had a bunch of uncertainty and then all of a sudden, ‘Now we are playing football and we’re back to playing football.’" It’s just we’ve had to do a lot of digging because a lot of times the growth – you want to see a player progress through his career. That has been a little more difficult to do this year because of all the uncertainty around what was going on around the world with the virus. It’s just been a little more difficult. We’ve had to go back and dig. I mean we are going back and watching 2018, 2019, 2020 tape on guys trying to get them right. So there is a little more uncertainty but you just keep watching, digging and projecting of what these players can be."

The more picks the better

Ballard has only six picks in this upcoming draft, which means just about everyone is expecting a trade back. "The more picks you have the better chances you get to – shots at the board. This is not an exact science and you need a little luck. Let’s be real here," Ballard said. "I think we’re pretty good at what we do but there needs to be a little luck involved and the more picks you have, the more chances of luck are going to show up. That’s just a philosophy that we have in the draft." We looked at some potential trade back partners as well as the history of trading the No. 21 overall pick.

Big seasons for Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu

Ballard talked about the upcoming season and how Turay and Banogu face some big campaigns. Turay will be looking to bounce back after undergoing a second surgery while Banogu is likely to have a much bigger role than he has in the last two years. "When you talk about (Kemoko) Turay, look, he’s had some bad luck. Last year we didn’t get to see Turay fully. He had another surgery after the season and at the end of the day, I blame myself for not just pausing and saying, ‘Okay, let’s make sure we get him healthy.’ He fought through, he played hurt. He was never quite right all year. We think we have the problem fixed. He’s a good kid, he’s very talented. Let’s see him come to fruition," Ballard said. "Then this is a big year for Ben Banogu, this is a big year for him. He knows it. It’s time for him to step up. He’s got a lot of talent. He’s a good kid, he works. Let’s see what he can be.

