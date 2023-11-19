7 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators: ‘It’s a tough one to lose’

The Chicago Blackhawks are starting to get miffed about missed opportunities.

Yes, the Nashville Predators were a physical mismatch Saturday in the Hawks’ 4-2 loss at Bridgestone Arena, but nothing from the game showed they overwhelmed the visitors.

The Preds barely outshot them 32-31. While they had a slight edge in scoring chances, 22-18 according to NaturalStatTrick.com, the Hawks edged them 10-9 in high-danger opportunities.

Bottom line: Opportunities were there for the Hawks, who suffered their third straight loss and fell to 5-10.

“It’s just another frustrating (game),” coach Luke Richardson said. “You’re in the game at the end and we pushed hard to climb back in.

“We had a really good start again. I don’t think they got their first (real) chance till the (12-minute) mark. Unfortunately we had one kind of a miscue on a faceoff won in the D-zone that was in our net.”

That’s when rookie defenseman Kevin Korchisnki felt the presence of two Predators defenders closing in on him and rimmed the puck right to Colton Sissons.

Sissons quickly dished to Yakov Trenin, who flushed the puck for a 1-0 lead.

“And then (the Hawks allowed) a power-play goal (by Gustav Nyquist) where consecutive penalty kills put stress on us,” Richardson said. “It takes your best players out of the ice time and puts your penalty killers into some fatigue.

“We missed a clear and they got another chance, and it went in.”

Richardson added that playing against a heavy team such as the Predators should teach the Hawks that those corner battles and strong forechecks that force errors live in the narrow margins between winning and losing.

But it seems as if the Hawks have had that lesson — and others — already. They’re looking for a passing grade.

“It’s a tough one to lose, we did a lot of good things,” Philipp Kurashev said. “We created so many opportunities and just couldn’t put them in.

“We got a lot of things we can learn from.”

Here are seven takeaways from the loss.

1. Taylor Hall returns — again.

Hall played 16 1/2 minutes and rejoined the power play’s first unit, replacing Kurashev, after missing two games.

“It’s been a weird start to my year with being out for games three separate times,” Hall said.

He played on the second line with Lukas Reichel and Taylor Raddysh. Hall said he felt good.

“Not necessarily in game shape or game form,” he said. “Just working through some things and trying to get better as the nights go on and try to find my way and show what kind of player I am.

“Once I get to playing a few games in a row, I think we’ll be OK.”

2. Hall and Raddysh had a golden opportunity that didn’t pan out.

The Hawks alluded to it before: They had their chances.

Eleven minutes into the game, Raddysh stole the puck and burst out on a 2-on-1 with Hall.

Hall held onto the puck long enough for Alexandre Carrier to slide on him, forcing Hall to lift a shot that Kevin Lankinen stopped easily. A minute later, Yakov Trenin scored the opening goal.

“Defense made a nice play, did a nice slide at the end,” Richardson said. “Taylor was waiting for him to maybe open up and come at him standing up, and that would probably open a lane up.

“But we had a quick shot by (Jason) Dickinson in a similar play and the back-checker just lifted (Corey) Perry’s stick. So we missed on a couple chances like that. We need to continue to do more of that.”

3. Jeremy Lauzon took on Connor Bedard duty, but he had help.

Some teams have appointed a designated Bedard tormentor, but for the most part he just shrugs them off. But Lauzon did a bang-up job pestering the Hawks rookie.

Lauzon hit Bedard in the first period, stripped him in the second period and in the third bumped him to the ice and lingered over him, preventing him from getting up.

Bedard skated off, punched the wall and slammed the bench door.

Before the game, Lauzon took note of how different the Hawks lineup looks from last season — “They’re fast, they’re young.”

“So we just need to be hard against them, cut their time and space with the puck, and try to be in their face all the whole night.”

Late in the third, Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier came up with a big block of Bedard’s one-timer attempt to tie the game.

Teams have been giving Bedard a lot of defensive attention, naturally, but in the last two games the Tampa Bay Lightning and Preds bracketed him with as many as three defenders and held him to one shot on goal in each game.

“We did a good job shutting him down tonight,” Lankinen said. “He wasn’t able to get many chances. It will be interesting to see how he develops.”

4. The Hawks saw a familiar face.

Lankinen, who put up career highs (.916 save percentage, 2.75 goals-against average) last season in Nashville, Tenn., faced his former team for the first time Saturday.

Lankinen spent his first two NHL seasons in Chicago but spent two years before that with the AHL affiliate Rockford IceHogs. He allowed two, four and two goals in his first three starts and put in another solid performance Saturday.

He survived a 2-on-1 against Raddysh and Hall (though Hall helped really Lankinen by not shooting early enough), and Lankinen thwarted a breakaway attempt from Alex Vlasic later in the first.

Lankinen made 25 saves and gave up two goals. His Hawks counterpart, Arvid Söderblom had 21 saves and allowed three goals.

You could argue on Lankinen’s first goal-against — he overplayed the threat of Bedard, failed to control the rebound and left a wide-open net for Kurashev.

On Tyler Johnson’s goal, Lankinen was completely screened by Perry and Perry’s defender, Roman Josi. And the puck appeared to bounce in off Josi’s body.

Lankinen got enough goal support to secure his second straight win.

“Lot of friendships, lot of connections with people,” Lankinen said of his time with the Hawks. “The city of Chicago is amazing and the organization is great too. Great memories but I’m happy to be on this side tonight.”

5. The Hawks weren’t going to take another risky challenge.

Seconds before Nyquist’s power- play goal, Söderblom apparently thought he covered Filip Forsberg’s net-front shot before the puck was jarred loose and Nyquist tapped it in.

Söderblom raised his glove as if he wanted a review, but the Hawks didn’t take the chance.

The Hawks had just endured two penalty kills within the last four minutes and change and didn’t want to get hit with a third if the challenge failed and they got tagged with a delay-of-game penalty.

“They would’ve blown (the whistle) or said that they intended to blow it if they thought it was totally covered,” Richardson said. “I thought (Forsberg’s) stick was under the glove when the glove went down. So they’re probably not going to turn that over.

“I don’t think at this point, to put ourselves in another penalty-kill situation for a three in a row would’ve been a good opportunity for us.”

On Thursday, the Hawks challenged Brayden Point’s power-play goal, believing he didn’t have full possession before he crossed into the offensive zone, but after a video review the officials ruled he did.

After that game, Richardson said: “I just saw it wasn’t on his stick, so it just depends. That becomes, I guess, an opinion. … It is a bit of a flip of a coin. You never know. It depends on what someone considers full control to control.”

6. The Hawks got their shooting going again.

They’d had been on a downward trend in shots on goal over the previous three games: 29, 26 and a season-low 15.

But they put up 31 on Saturday.

“Definitely try to simplify the game and just put the pucks to the net, and you never know when you get the bounce,” Kurashev said. “We’ve got to do more of that.”

Added Hall: “We did a lot of things really well for last game only getting 15 shots. Tonight we’re up above 30 and a lot of sustained zone time.

“Every line created chances in their own way. Sometimes you’re going to lose nights like that, but for the most part we battled.”

7. Nashville’s Juuso Parssinen got cute.

In the first period, Parssinen tried to go between the legs to fool Söderblom, but Dickinson stripped him from behind.

Parssinen famously beat the Wild in overtime April 13 with a nearly identical maneuver.

But it doesn’t matter if he pulled it off before — it’s a low-percentage move. A goal there could have padded their lead.