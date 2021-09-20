7 takeaways from Broncos’ win over Jaguars

The Denver Broncos went on the road and defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 in Week 2. Here are seven quick takeaways from the win.

Teddy Bridgewater has been almost flawless

Bridgewater was sacked three times but the blame for that falls at least in part -- if not primarily -- on the offensive line. Bridgewater is yet to turn the ball over through two games and he's thrown four touchdown passes. Granted, it's a small sample size, but Bridgewater has been nearly flawless for Denver.

Courtland Sutton is officially back

It's safe to say Sutton is healthy again. After catching just one pass in Denver's season opener last week, Sutton exploded on Sunday, catching nine passes for 159 yards. Bridgewater threw to Sutton 12 times, including multiple deep shots. It's clear that Sutton's back to his old form.

Bradley Chubb probably should have waited another week to return

Hindsight is 20/20, and after seeing Chubb reaggravate his ankle injury on Sunday, it probably would have been best to rest him for another week. Chubb was limited in practice last week and he might have returned to game action a little earlier than he should have.

Third downs have to improve

The Broncos are five-for-five on fourth down attempts through two games and that's obviously a great conversion rate, but it's also a sign that the team hasn't been good enough on third downs. Denver was 2-of-11 on third down in Jacksonville. That was good enough to beat a bad Jaguars team, but it probably wouldn't be good enough when the Broncos face better teams later this season. Whether it's better play calling, better execution from the players or a combination of both, Denver needs to improve on third down.

Tom McMahon should be on the hot seat

Special teams coverage has been a problem in Denver for several years now and perhaps not coincidentally, Tom McMahon has been the special teams coordinator during that time. After allowing a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on Sunday, McMahon should be on the hot seat. This is a trend, and while the players need to execute the coverage, it falls on the coaches to get results.

Graham Glasgow was sorely missed in Week 2

Glasgow sat out Sunday's game because of an irregular heartbeat and Netane Muti started in his place. With Glasgow sidelined, Bridgewater was sacked three times, including one sack that appeared to fall squarely on Muti. The Broncos are hopeful that Glasgow will be able to return in Week 3.

Denver will have much harder tests ahead

The Broncos can only play who's on their schedule, so it's no discredit to Denver that the team is 2-0. The Broncos have had an easy start thus far, though, and the team will get another "easy" matchup against the 0-2 New York Jets in Week 3. With three winnable games to begin the year, it will be important for Denver to start 3-0 because tougher games -- including a Week 4 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens and two matchups with the Kansas City Chiefs -- are ahead on the team's schedule.

