7 takeaways from Bills’ Sean McDermott at 2023 NFL combine

Here are seven takeaways from Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s press conference at the 2023 NFL combine:

Thoughts on Leslie

Bills offensive coordinator Leslie Frazier Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Brandon Beane did most of the talking on defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier’s departure. McDermott confirmed he also found out last week and said the team wanted to support Frazier’s decision.

“It’s a long and hard season so he decided to take a year off,” McDermott said. “Want what’s best for him.”

McDermott added there are still “evaluations” going on regarding what the Bills will do without Frazier. An option, McDermott admitted, is him calling plays.

Notes on receivers

Khalil Shakir #10 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Similar to the Bills GM, the coach supported Gabe Davis as Buffalo’s No. 2 receiver. McDermott specifically said he was impressed with the way Davis bounced back after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 2.

“The thing I thought he handled very well was that adversity,” McDermott said. “I thought he really finished the year, had moments, in a good way.”

More noteworthy, McDermott was positive regarding Khalil Shakir. McDermott believes he will take a step forward in Year 2 after Shakir was not trusted very often as a rookie.

Seemed to waver a bit...

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

From Day 1 since McDermott’s arrival, the mantra from him and Beane has been to put their team in a position where they can take the “best player” whenever they are on the clock at the draft. However, McDermott appeared to waver–At least a little.

“Ideally, we’re in a position come draft time, where you can take the best player available. Sometimes it works out that way, sometimes it doesn’t,” McDermott said.

Perhaps the coach realizes how tough of a spot the Bills are in regarding the salary cap. Buffalo is near $20 million over next year’s cap.

They’ve got work to do, in more ways than one.

Let Cook cook?

James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

McDermott raved about the second half of running back James Cook’s second season.

“We look forward to getting him back and seeing what he can do in Year 2,” McDermott said.

Nothing guaranteed, but sounds like Cook will have a place entering Year 2 on Buffalo’s offense. Exactly how much will depend on Devin Singletary’s future and how the 2023 NFL draft unfolds.

Mum on two topics

Christian Benford #47 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Two topics McDermott deflected on big time: Chad Hall and defensive back Christian Benford.

On the latter, Benford to safety is a big topic of discussion this spring. McDermott was completely mum on the topic. He did say “the plan” as of now is to keep him at corner, however, McDermott was more referring to a world where Jordan Poyer returns. He’s one of the Bills’ top pending free agents.

On Hall, the former Bills wide receiver coach, McDermott completely decided to… not answer what happened. Did Hall leave? Did the Bills want him out? We’ll never know.

Bernard to replace Edmunds? Maybe

(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Tremaine Edmunds is another of Buffalo’s key pending free agents. Make no mistake, McDermott sounds like he wants him back.

“It’s been fun to watch (Edmunds) grow. He was such a young player when we got him out of the draft and he’s still a young player,” McDermott said.

But… could his replacement already be on the Bills? McDermott did not rule out 2022 third-round pick Terrel Bernard being that guy, even though he did not exactly look the part as a rookie, in terms of size and skill set, to be an Edmunds replacement.

“We need Bernard to go into his second year and have a good offseason.” McDermott said. “He played middle [linebacker] in college–That’s on the table.”

Big on two defensive linemen

Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

McDermott has full confidence in two defensive linemen that most would think the jury is still out on: Ed Oliver and Greg Rousseau.

“I’ve seen (Oliver) develop, I really have. On the field, off the field,” McDermott said. “I thought he affected the quarterback maybe more so than his sack production would show.”

On Rousseau, McDermott gave him credit for improving in his second year. The coach also cited how impressed he was with that considering Rousseau sat out his final college season due to COVID-19 before coming to Buffalo in the 2021 NFL draft.

“He came to us and had a good Year 1 and had a better Year 2,” McDermott said. “The sky is the limit with him.”

With the limitations the Bills defense might have if both Poyer and Edmunds depart in free agency… Oliver and Rousseau may need to have big years in 2023.

