7 takeaways from the Bears’ season heading into bye week

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of a perfectly-timed bye week, where they’re getting healthy and getting a break in the middle of a four-game losing streak. Chicago currently sits at 3-6 with a tough stretch of schedule coming up.

There’s been a lot to dissect from the first nine games of the 2021 season and what it ultimately means for the Bears moving forward with the final stretch of games on the horizon.

Here’s what we’ve learned from the first half of the Bears’ 2021 season:

Justin Fields is the real deal

There was a unique excitement for this Bears season, which had everything to do with rookie quarterback Justin Fields. And while there have been some highs and lows, the one thing Bears fans can take out of the first nine weeks this season is that Chicago has got a star in the making with Fields. There were always going to be rookie growing pains — which haven’t been helped by a suspect offensive line and Nagy’s offensive scheme — but these last two weeks have marked the emergence of Fields, which has many believing the Bears have finally found their franchise quarterback in Fields. Now, it’s about building this team around Fields for the future. The good news this season is we still get eight more games to watch Fields continue to grow as a rookie.

Matt Nagy's future is clear

The Bears have never fired a head coach midseason, and that will likely remain the case this season. But it feels like Matt Nagy’s fate has already been sealed. While Nagy finally got a chance to work with a quarterback he had a hand in choosing, it’s clear that Nagy is a detriment to Fields’ development. It’s not even just the offense’s disappointment at this point, although it’s certainly a big component given the offense has gotten progressively worse over the past four years. It’s a lack of discipline, which has been on display over the last couple of years with player ejections and silly penalties. Now that the Bears have their franchise quarterback in Fields, it’s up to the organization to put the right pieces around him, including a head coach that’s going to put him in a position to succeed. And that’s not Nagy.

Ryan Pace's future, not so much

The belief was that Nagy and Ryan Pace’s fates were linked, but that might not be the case. While there are plenty of strikes to Nagy’s name, there’s an argument to be made that Pace will be retained beyond 2022. While Pace has made some misses — namely Mitchell Trubisky — when you look at the young talent in place — Fields, David Montgomery, Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet, Roquan Smith, Jaylon Johnson, etc. — the future is bright. And as far as choosing head coaches goes, Pace was stuck with John Fox and Nagy was his first choice. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Pace get another shot at bringing in a head coach that will be beneficial for Fields and the rest of the team.

Roquan Smith is on track for an All-Pro season

Don’t look now, but Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is on track for another All-Pro season. Granted, Smith was named second-team All-Pro last season, but he’s once again proved that he’s one of the best linebackers in the NFL. Smith has 93 total tackles, which is tied with Seattle’s Bobby Wagner for most in the NFL, as well as the fifth-most tackles per game. Smith also has three sacks, three pass breakups, an interception and a touchdown. While there are several aging veterans on defense, Smith is the future for this defense and a well-deserved contract extension is certainly on the way.

Bears have some good young talent in place

One of the things that might just save Pace’s job is the crop of young talent he’s acquired over the last few years. That obviously starts with the drafting of Fields, who looks every bit the part of a franchise quarterback. But there are other pieces he’s added, including Smith, who’s established himself as one of the best linebackers in the game and should be a Bear for a long time. Others like running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, as well as wide receiver Darnell Mooney, tight end Cole Kmet and cornerback Jaylon Johnson also are poised to serve as big contributors moving forward. Sure, Pace has had some big misses — namely Trubisky and Nagy — but he’s added some good young talent that makes the future bright for this franchise.

The Bears defense has taken a major step backward

One of the most frustrating parts about the Matt Nagy-Mitchell Trubisky era is that it wasted what was a dominant defense. There was always an expiration date on the Super Bowl window with this defense, and this season appears to signal the beginning of the end. Sure, the Bears have been without a couple of key starters in outside linebacker Khalil Mack and safety Eddie Jackson, but the regression has been apparent over the last couple of seasons. Key starters are getting older and nearing the ends of their contracts while defensive coordinator Sean Desai is doing what he can with a group that’s weak in the secondary. After allowing 30-plus points in back-to-back games, Chicago held Pittsburgh to 29. But the most troubling aspect was how the defense easily gave up the game-winning field goal, where they’ve been known to come away with big stops in the past.

The Bears aren't contenders

The expectation heading into this season was that the Bears weren’t going to be contenders for a Super Bowl this season. And that expectation has been reinforced following the first nine weeks, where Chicago sits at 3-6 and having lost four straight games at the bye week. When looking at the Bears’ remaining schedule, games against the Ravens, Cardinals, Packers, Seahawks and two against the Vikings aren’t exactly a vote of confidence in regards to a potential late-season surge. At this point, the most important thing is Fields’ development, which should be a focus in the final eight weeks of the season.

