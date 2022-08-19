7 takeaways from the Bears’ preseason win over the Seahawks

The second week of the preseason is just beginning for the rest of the NFL but for the Chicago Bears, it’s already concluded with a victory in hand. The Bears traveled to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks and made quick work of their opponents on a short week, winning 27-11.

The Bears starting offense only played one series, netting three points before they gave way to the reserves. But it didn’t matter who was on the field because the Bears capitalized at every turn, whether it was offense, defense, or special teams. It wasn’t until the very end that Seattle mounted any sort of comeback, but it was far too late to spoil a win.

Because the starters on both sides saw limited playing time, it can be difficult to find key takeaways but there was more than enough to dissect. Here are our takeaways from Thursday’s win.

Luke Getsy's offense will suit Justin Fields

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Quarterback Justin Fields only played one series on Thursday, but it was an active series. Fields completed five of seven passes for 39 yards from inside and outside of the pocket, playing about 10 total snaps. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy opened things up a little more this week for his quarterback, utilizing tight end screens and designed rollouts to create breathing room for Fields to make plays downfield. The results were multiple first downs and a field goal deep inside Seahawk territory to put points on the board.

Fields has the athleticism to succeed in an offense like this and Getsy is playing to his strengths. Though it’s a small sample size, the two are making the offense work. Fields will still need help from the offensive line and that’s a mixed bag at this point with room for improvement. But regardless, Getsy and the coaches are working around the deficiencies and it gives me hope this offense can have success when the regular season begins.

Cole Kmet is going to have a breakout season in 2022

AP Photo/Caean Couto

This may be viewed as an overreaction from just a few plays during a preseason game, but Cole Kmet showed why he’s primed for a huge season in 2022. He was targeted three times by Fields, catching two passes for 31 yards. One was a screen in which he broke numerous tackles and the other was a deep pattern where he found space in the secondary.

Kmet not only looks faster and leaner as a pass catcher, but he’s caught on as a favorite target for Fields since the offseason began. Their growing chemistry has been evident in camp practices and now it’s paying off during the preseason. The two are going to be hooking up for many completions this season and I expect Kmet to easily blow past his 2021 production. He’s going to be a focal point of the offense in 2022.

Teven Jenkins is a natural at guard

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

All eyes were on Teven Jenkins as he made his debut at right guard on Thursday and for all intents and purposes, it was a success. Jenkins moved from right tackle to guard earlier this week in practice, replacing veteran Michael Schofield and getting the start in his place. Though the line overall had its issues, Jenkins did his job. There was only one play that stood out in a negative way, where his man got by him in a hurry, but he was able to recover and push him away before it impacted the quarterback.

Jenkins’ style of play is suited for the guard position. He’s a mauler and is physical at the point of attack. It remains to be seen if guard will be his new permanent position but he’s showing that it comes to natural to him. Some may see the move inside as a disappointment given the high hopes and capital needed to trade up and draft him in the second round last season. But if Jenkins can become a very good guard, it’s still a win for the Bears as they look to solidify their offensive line.

Running back is the strength of this team

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It was already assumed prior to training camp but now it’s pretty much confirmed that running back is the strength of this Bears team. Even with starter David Montgomery out with an injury, the rest of the backs have stepped up. Last week, it was Trestan Ebner popping off. This week, it was Darrynton Evans who had himself a day. Evans had eight carries for 39 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

Getsy is going to be committed to the running game during the regular season and there’s a significant chance four running backs make the final roster. Whether it’s Ebner or Evans backing up Montgomery and Khalil Herbert in this offense, the Bears should be in good hands and they might all see their fair share of touches on offense.

Dazz Newsome just played his way out of a roster spot

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears may have won the game, but it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. A young playmaker may have just sealed his fate following an uneven performance. Wide receiver Dazz Newsome struggled with a bad drop on Thursday, as well as a muffed punt, his second one in as many weeks. Though the punt wasn’t all his fault as his teammate got in the way, there’s been too many mistakes for the second-year speedster that may have already cost him a roster spot.

It hasn’t been all bad for Newsome this preseason. He did catch a touchdown pass last week and had a nice return and clutch reception this week. He’s just too inconsistent to be counted on. Perhaps he ends up on the practice squad like he did during his rookie year but wherever he lands, it’s probably not going to be on the Bears final roster.

Velus Jones Jr. needs to be more than a return specialist

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Bears fans finally got their first glimpse of rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and he made sure his debut was memorable, both good and bad. Jones was the first player to touch the ball, fielding the opening kickoff and proceeded to fumble. But he made up for any miscues with an impressive punt return that went for 48 yards, setting up a touchdown in the first half. But what about his role on offense?

Jones seemed to play plenty of snaps on offense but managed just one catch for four yards on two targets. The Bears invested a third-round pick in Jones at a position of need. Understanding it was his first game as a pro and he’ll likely see more opportunities, they need to get more out of Jones. Even as a rookie, he’s going to be counted on to contribute early on offense. Special teams is nice and it’s great that he’s showing effectiveness at that phase, but there needs to be more.

The Bears are successfully adapting to Matt Eberflus' style

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

When Matt Eberflus was introduced as the team’s next head coach, he preached toughness and disciplined play from his players as part of his H.I.T.S. principles. We always need to put the caveat that it’s preseason, but so far, the Bears are playing his style of football and it’s yielding results.

It’s easy and cliché to point out that players are playing hard for a certain coach, so let’s take it a step further and say the Bears are playing hard and smart football for Eberflus. They’re rarely committing penalties and that was notable on Thursday considering the Seahawks had double-digit flags on the night. Even on the road in what is considered the loudest NFL stadium, the Bears kept their cool and capitalized on mental miscues from Seattle, resulting in points.

This is the brand of football the Bears have been missing over the last few seasons. Sure, players worked hard for former head coach Matt Nagy, especially at the beginning of his tenure, but you never got the sense they were the more prepared or disciplined team. That feels different this year and it’s arguably the biggest takeaway you can have in the preseason. That will certainly translate to the regular season when the games count in the standings.

