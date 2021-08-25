7 takeaways from the Bears’ 20th training camp practice

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field Wednesday for a light, walk-through practice before going full speed ahead with pads on Thursday.

While there wasn’t much to unpack from the one-hour practice, there was plenty to dissect following press conferences with Matt Nagy, Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor and Rodney Adams.

Following Wednesday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from Day 20 of training camp:

The Bears held a light practice on Wednesday

The Bears switched up practice opting to go with a light, walkthrough practice on Wednesday before putting the pads on Thursday. Matt Nagy explained he wanted to give everyone an extra day to rest up before going hard in their final practice of the week before the preseason finale. “We’ve got to have a pulse of where we’re at, we’ve got to be smart with where our team is at right now,” Nagy said. “That’s the best thing for us to do, so we’re flipping these two days. So [Thursday] will be more ramped up than what today – today is more mental.” And it truly was a "light practice," as the Bears practiced for only an hour without pads or helmets. Unfortunately, it was the final practice open to fans.

Final roster spots at WR, LB, DB will come down to special teams contributions

With one preseason game left, we're getting close to final roster cuts as the Bears will finalize their 53-man roster. While there aren't going to be a lot of surprises, there are some roster spots up for grabs at wide receiver, linebacker and defensive back. Nagy reiterated that special teams value is going to help in determining some of those final roster spots. “(Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor) is the worst; he wants everybody,” Nagy said. “Our coaches do a great job of understanding the special-teams aspect, and sometimes that’s hard. Some position coaches will want their guy for their position, but they don’t understand the big picture. Every now and then, Ryan and I might have to explain the why part behind that, as this is the why.”

Alec Ogletree can push Danny Trevathan for playing time

Linebacker Alec Ogletree made an immediate impression in his first four practices with the Bears, tallying six interceptions. After solid outings in both preseason games, he's a safe bet for a roster spot. But at this point, the question is whether he'll challenge starter Danny Trevathan for playing time. Nagy said Ogletree has "played well, and that's all you can do." While Nagy expressed gratitude for Trevathan's leadership and play, he didn't close the door on the idea that Ogletree could see more playing time this season. "We want to create depth, we want to have that for our players there defensively," Nagy said, "...depending on where Danny is status wise, health wise etc., we feel good with the way Tree's played."

Kindle Vildor and Artie Burns locked in battle for starting CB job

We're less than three weeks away from the start of the regular season, and we don't have a clear winner for the starting cornerback job opposite Jaylon Johnson. But where things stand, it sounds like it's down to Kindle Vildor and Artie Burns, who have been trading off reps with the starting defense this week. "Those guys are competing," Nagy said. "It's a great battle and I think they're playing well. Deshea Townsend is doing a great job with them on the back end, and I like where they're at. They're going to have some good opportunities on Saturday." Vildor has had a slight edge this offseason and into training camp, where he's been CB2 on the depth chart for both preseason games. Although it's certainly not set in stone. Still, Vildor is ready to prove he's worthy of the starting job. “My confidence level is up there, Vildor said. "I’m just ready to go out there and prove myself to everybody that I belong.” Desmond Trufant has been absent from practice for more than a week for a personal reason, and he hasn't been able to compete for the starting job. While he's an experienced veteran, that might not be enough to secure a roster spot. As for how Trufant factors into the competition, we'll have to wait and see. "When it comes down to it, we'll have to see where his status is, and that'll be something Ryan (Pace) and all of us talk through."

Rodney Adams deserves a roster spot

One player who's taken advantage of training camp and preseason is wide receiver Rodney Adams, who at this point has shown more than most of the receivers vying for the final two roster spots. “He’s a really humble kid,” Nagy said of Adams. “He’s very appreciative of this opportunity. I think [wide receiver coach Mike] Furrey’s done a great job of developing him and giving him opportunities. To Rodney’s credit, he’s taken advantage of it and he’s had now back-to-back games, two phenomenal catches.” Last week against the Bills, Adams hauled in a deep ball from Andy Dalton and sprinted to the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown. He then "rocked the baby" in honor of his newborn daughter. And he's felt the love from Bears fans since. “It’s really cool just to see how much the city of Chicago, the Bears organization, the Bears fans show love to a family that they barely even know,” Adams said. “And it’s amazing. Coming here every day, the whole staff, the cooks, ‘How is everyone doing? How’s the family doing?’ It is amazing. I love it. And you can’t take it for granted because one day it’s all going to be over." Adams has an opportunity to put an exclamation mark on the preseason with a strong performance against the Titans, where he's sure to get plenty of reps with starters sitting out.

Jaylon Johnson doesn't believe he had success in 2020

New CB1 Jaylon Johnson is coming off an encouraging rookie season, where he tallied 15 pass breakups in just 13 games and was among the rest rookie cornerbacks. But don't call it a successful season, as he didn't accomplish what he intended to do. “Personally, I wouldn’t say last year was a success for me," Johnson said. "It wasn’t a bad year. But it wasn’t what I wanted. … I’m going to go out and compete, I’m going to fight, I’m going to get better.” https://twitter.com/Zack_Pearson/status/1430555613654786048?s=20 Earlier this week, teammate Tashaun Gipson expressed his belief that Johnson has what it takes to be a top-five cornerback in the NFL. And he's setting his sights even higher. “My goal is to be number one," Johnson said. "That’s what I work for. We all know who’s at the top of that list, and we all know what it’s going to take to get there."

Injury updates

The Bears got some good news on the injury front with the return of three three tight ends: Cole Kmet, Jesper Horsted and Scooter Harrington. Defensive lineman Angelo Blackson and long snapper Patrick Scales also returned to practice. Rookie nose tackle Khyiris Tonga was the only new addition to the injury report, as he sat out practice with an ankle injury. Cornerback Desmond Trufant hasn't been at practice for more than a week for a personal reason. [vertical-gallery id=478997] [listicle id=479009] [listicle id=479021]

