7 takeaways from 49ers loss to Cowboys

It’s difficult to glean anything about the 49ers’ long-term prospects as Super Bowl contenders based on the 2020 season. Each game has offered its own takeaways for San Francisco’s future though, and their 41-33 Week 15 loss to the Cowboys wasn’t an exception.

Here are seven big-picture takeaways from Sunday:

Goodbye postseason

The 49ers needed to win out to have a realistic chance at the playoffs. Sunday's loss puts a dagger through those chances. They would've still been alive had they won in Dallas because they had a shot to knock off the Cardinals in Week 16. Now they've rendered their final two games essentially meaningless for the 2020 season.

Nick Mullens gives it away

A week after committing a pair of backbreaking turnovers, Mullens committed three more Sunday including two fourth-quarter interceptions – one with the game tied and another with Dallas up three points. The two picks led to the 10 game-deciding points. There's a lot of things that can be excused for the backup. That many giveaways in a two-week stretch is not one of them.

30-carry loss

The 49ers hadn't lost a game where they ran it 30-plus times since October 28, 2018. They'd won 14 consecutive games with 30 or more rushing attempts. That streak came to an end Sunday. Their 36 rushes went for 150 yards and it still wasn't enough. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is now 19-5 when his 49ers club goes over 30 rushes in a game. Regardless of how Sunday went, that has to continue being a formula they aim to follow.

Defensive line's good day

The 49ers' defensive line looked very good against a beat up Cowboys offensive front. Arik Armstead had a pair of sacks. Jordan Willis got a good hit on quarterback Andy Dalton. Javon Kinlaw helped set up one of Armstead's sacks and flashed on a couple other occasions, including one where he chased down Dalton from behind to force a fumble that was ruled not a fumble after a review. Kevin Givens continued to play well, defensive end Dion Jordan flashed in the run game before exiting with a knee injury, and Kerry Hyder Jr. was around the quarterback a couple times and had good coverage on running back Tony Pollard to force an incompletion early in the game.

Brandon Aiyuk another good game

Aiyuk has a chance to be a bonafide star in the NFL. He had nine catches for 73 yards and a touchdown and earned 13 targets. It was the fourth time in five games he got double-digit targets. Aiyuk looks to be a future No. 1 receiver with his ability to get open in all three levels of the passing game combined with his electric runs after the catch. Even when he's the key player teams have to focus on in the 49ers' passing game, he's still earning a ton of targets. That's a very good sign for his future.

QB carousel never starts

It looked like Shanahan was leaning toward putting CJ Beathard in if Mullens struggled with turnovers again. He committed three and nearly tossed a couple other picks. Beathard never even warmed up. While it generally would make sense for the 49ers to stick with their "starter" in that situation, Shanahan talked all week about turnovers being an issue for Mullens. They were again Sunday and no changes were made. San Francisco has a lot to take care of in their quarterback room over the offseason.

More points off turnovers

A week after allowing 17 points off turnovers to the Washington Football Team, the 49ers allowed another 24 on Sunday to Dallas. That makes 41 of the last 64 points San Francisco has given up have come off turnovers. 31 of those 41 points were turnovers by the quarterback. Take those giveaways off the board for the 49ers and there's a real chance they walk away with a pair of wins instead of a pair of losses.