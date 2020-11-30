7 takeaways from 49ers’ comeback win over Rams

The 49ers made the home stretch of their 2020 season extremely interesting with a 23-20 win over the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

A roller coaster, back-and-forth contest gave us a lot to unpack from both a short-term and long-term perspective. Here are seven takeaways from a wild game in Los Angeles:

Playoff hopes still alive

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

The 49ers got a much-needed win to keep their playoff hopes alive. In fact, they got a lot of help with the Cardinals, Bears, Lions and Buccaneers all losing in Week 12. San Francisco now sits in the No. 10 seed just one game back of the seventh and final playoff seed. They need a couple more small miracles, but Week 12 couldn't have gone much better for them.

Healthy players help

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

It turns out having starters healthy is helpful to orchestrating a victory. Raheem Mostert returned from Injured Reserve and scored the first touchdown of the game for San Francisco. Richard Sherman returned from IR and had an interception. Jeff Wilson Jr. came off IR to put up 42 yards on the ground with several hard-nosed runs. Deebo Samuel returned from three weeks off to deal with a hamstring injury and posted 133 yards an 11 catches, including a couple big ones late in the fourth quarter. Having better players is better than having worse players.

Can't hold Aaron Donald down

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers had a very difficult time with Rams DL Aaron Donald after shutting him out in their first meeting. Donald on Sunday spent a ton of time in the backfield, forced a fumble, batted a pass that got intercepted, and notched a sack. He was a one-man wrecking crew who almost singlehandedly brought the Rams back from a 17-3 second-half deficit. If San Francisco somehow sees LA in the postseason, there's nothing that matters more than stopping No. 99.

A fourth-down adjustment

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

The 49ers faced a tough decision in the final minute. They had a fourth-and-1 at the Rams' 39-yard-line with 35 seconds left. A field goal try from there would've been 56 yards. Head coach Kyle Shanahan opted to go for it. Instead of trying something fancy, he had the team line up in an i-formation and dialed up a run play for fullback Kyle Juszczyk. It worked. Earlier in the season Shanahan on a fourth-and-short called a shotgun run for Jerick McKinnon. That one didn't work. Sometimes old-school, power football is the right call, and Shanahan didn't make the shotgun run mistake a second time.

Nick Mullens digs deep

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mullens wasn't great Sunday, but he delivered in a couple big spots. On the game-tying drive in the fourth quarter he hit Kendrick Bourne for 12 yards on a second-and-7, then two plays later found Juszczyk down the left sideline for a pickup of 20. On their next possession on a third-and-2 he drilled a strike into Samuel on a slant that went for 24 yards. He found Samuel again later in the drive for a four-yard completion that helped entrench the 49ers deeper in field goal range. San Francisco probably wins going away if Mullens is better for all 60 minutes, but he came with big throws when it counted.

A new 100-yard receiver

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Deebo Samuel hauled in 11 receptions for 133 yards, making him the fourth 49ers pass catcher to go over 100 yards this season, and the fourth in their last six games. Samuel joins George Kittle, Richie James Jr. and Brandon Aiyuk in that category. The 49ers continue finding ways to produce with players in and out of the lineup. An offense with Kittle, Samuel and Aiyuk all healthy could wind up being very fun to watch.

More firsts for Javon Kinlaw

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

One game after notching his first-career sack, Kinlaw had two more firsts against LA. In the opening moments of the third quarter, Kinlaw intercepted a throw from Rams QB Jared Goff. It was an impressive catch by the rookie defensive lineman. Then Kinlaw took off down the right side, broke a couple of tackles, and dove into the end zone for his first-career touchdown. Kinlaw still has some work to do, but he's continuing to check boxes that indicate he's going to be a very, very good player.