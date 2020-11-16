7 takeaways from 49ers 27-13 loss to the Saints

The 49ers fell to the Saints 27-13 in a sloppy Week 10 contest in New Orleans.

San Francisco’s third loss in a row marked their first three-game losing streak since the end of the 2018 campaign. While the team heads into its Bye week at 4-6, we put together a few takeaways from Sunday’s contest:

Javon Kinlaw's 1st sack

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

We'll start with a silver lining for the 49ers. Rookie defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw played his best game as a pro in his first trip to the Superdome. Kinlaw notched his first-career sack and finished with 1.5 for the game. He had 3 tackles and a tackle for loss as well on a third-and-short run by Saints quarterback Taysom Hill. Perhaps the most impressive part of the sack was that he fought through a holding penalty on the play.

Brandon Aiyuk another big day

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Aiyuk is good. He missed Week 9, but bounced back with a big day in New Orleans. He hauled in seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. The rookie also drew a pass interference penalty thanks to a nasty route that would've gotten him a touchdown if not for the interception. Quarterback Nick Mullens targeted him 14 times as well. It didn't take long for the No. 25 pick to assert himself as a potential star in the receiving corps.

Too many miscues

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

San Francisco had to be mistake free to knock off the Saints in New Orleans. They muffed two punts and Mullens threw two interceptions. The two muffs set up a pair of short fields for the Saints that led to touchdowns. The interceptions both came in New Orleans' side of the field, including one in the end zone. There was a clear path to victory if San Francisco avoids those miscues.

Defense dealt tough hand

(AP Photo/Brett Duke)

The 49ers defense gave up 27 points, but had one of their better showings of the season. Two muffed punts gave the Saints the a couple short fields. Their three touchdown drives went for a combined 100 yards. Getting a third-down stop and then immediately going back on to defend a short field makes it very hard to play defense. That unit did an admirable job for San Francisco.

Postseason push starts now

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Sunday's loss wasn't great, but the 49ers should be getting healthier after the Week 11 Bye. They'll be 4-6 coming out of the Bye, which means they'll need to go 5-1 down the stretch. It's a daunting task that seems nigh impossible with their slate of injuries, but if they're going to make a playoff push, it starts now.

OL needs help

(AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Part of the reason the 49ers couldn't get their offense rolling was their porous offensive line. New Orleans had nine tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and two sacks. The 49ers rushed for just 49 yards on 25 carries and a lot of their jet sweeps and end arounds failed miserably. An offense built on explosive run plays had a long carry of nine yards.

Jerick McKinnon's rough day

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The 49ers tried leaning hard on McKinnon and it didn't go well. He rushed for 33 yards on 18 attempts and hauled in one of his three targets for 13 yards. He's a valuable piece of the offense, it just has to be in a much smaller role than the one he had Sunday.