7 takeaways from 14th practice at Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Monday for a non-padded practice following Saturday’s preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

There were plenty of updates from the media and fans in attendance. While it was a lighter, shorter practice on Monday, there were certainly some notable storylines with the offensive line, some promotions for players further down the depth chart and the returns of big-name players from injury.

There was plenty to digest from practice and press conferences with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, cornerback Kyler Gordon, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Following Monday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the 14th day of Bears training camp:

Teven Jenkins has a chance to make the starting lineup...at right guard

AP Photo/David Banks

The arrow is certainly pointed up for Teven Jenkins following a rough start to the summer. Jenkins was impressive in his preseason debut against the Chiefs, where he saw time at right tackle with the second- and third-team.

While the tackle position is set with rookie Braxton Jones and Riley Reiff, there could certainly be an opening at right guard following Michael Schofield’s rough showing in the opener. So it was definitely noteworthy that Jenkins lined up at right guard with the second- and third-team during Monday’s practice. Especially because he hadn’t lined up there before in practice.

“The guards get stressed mentally more than the tackles in this system,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “..that’s the strength of his game…we want to try that and see what that looks like.”

Another Teven Jenkins rep at RG. Wins easily. The rest of the OL… yikes pic.twitter.com/JHyZt6P8jU — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

The Bears have stressed repeatedly that they’re going to put the five best guys out there. And it sounds like Jenkins has a real shot to crack the starting lineup at right guard.

Robert Quinn got the best of Braxton Jones

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Braxton Jones had a solid outing in his preseason debut against the Chiefs, where he held his own against the likes of All-Pro Frank Clark. One of the reasons for that has been Jones’ experience going against another All-Pro in Robert Quinn.

While Quinn has gotten the best of Jones at times during the summer, Jones has also had his moments where he held his own against Quinn. But that wasn’t the case in Monday’s practice, where Quinn overpowered Jones during team drills. Jones would’ve given up two sacks, had they actually counted sacks in training camp.

They don’t call sacks in practice really. But both would have been sacks in games. Or at least really damn close. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 15, 2022

It’s far from a cause for a concern, rather it shows exactly how going against Quinn — and losing — will ultimately help Jones go against some of the league’s best edge rushers.

It was a rough day for the offensive line

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line still has plenty of room for improvement, as evidenced by their brief stint against the Chiefs in the preseason opener. But a rough outing in Monday’s practice doesn’t help assuage the concerns.

During one team drill specifically, the Bears tackles allowed roughly three to four sacks. Rookie Braxton Jones got beat twice by Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson got the best of Riley Reiff for a sack off the right edge.

To be fair, the interior of the offensive line fared much better than the tackles did.

Not a good team drill here for first team. Given up 3-4 “sacks”. Two given up each by Jones and Reiff. Note: They don’t stop the play for these sacks. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 15, 2022

All eyes will be on the starting offensive line during Thursday’s preseason game against the Seahawks, which has been a huge concern since the offseason.

Jack Sanborn, Demarquis Gates and Trevon Coley get promotions

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

A trio of roster bubble defenders shined for the Bears in their preseason opener against the Chiefs — linebackers Jack Sanborn and Demarquis Gates and defensive tackle Trevon Coley.

Sanborn accounted for two takeaways, Gates forced the fumble that Sanborn recovered and Coley had two sacks in the comeback win over Kansas City.

So it wasn’t a huge surprise to see all three get promoted from the third-team to the second-team for Monday’s practice.

Last Jenkins rep. Not the cleanest but still a win. Notice Jack Sanborn and Demarquis Gates with the 2nd team D pic.twitter.com/Gzgz0Zyz20 — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Trevon Coley with the 2s after his 2 sack performance — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Sanborn, Gates and Coley will all have plenty of opportunities to push for a roster spot in these final two preseason games, starting Thursday against the Seahawks.

Some big names finally returned to practice

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have been riddled with injuries over the last week of practice, which forced rookies Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. to miss Saturday’s preseason opener. But Chicago finally got some good news on the injury front.

Gordon and Jones returned to practice on Monday, and they’re both on track to make their preseason debut Thursday against the Seahawks. Gordon said he’ll no doubt be suiting up while Jones, who only participated in individual drills, remained mum on his status.

Running back David Montgomery and tight end Cole Kmet, who missed the last several practices and didn’t play in Saturday’s preseason game, were back at practice on Monday.

Cornerback Kindle Vildor, defensive end Mario Edwards and tight end James O’Shaughnessy also returned to practice.

The Justin Fields-Darnell Mooney connection remains unmatched

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The hype surrounding the Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney pairing is real. The two have been connecting throughout the spring, training camp and preseason, and it’s hard not to get excited about their potential.

We saw that connection during Saturday’s preseason game, when Fields found Mooney downfield for 26 yards. It was again on display Monday during the red zone period of practice when Fields found Mooney for two early touchdowns.

Fields and Mooney made plays throughout Monday’s practice, including this play that was ruled incomplete as Mooney failed to get both feet in bounds. But it’s a sign of what we can expect this season.

Fields to an open tip-toeing Mooney, TD. Have a feeling we gotta get used to this. #BearsCamp pic.twitter.com/PvlMQpfUD9 — Bear Down Breakdown (@beardwnbreakdwn) August 15, 2022

Attendance report

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While the Bears got back rookies Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. on Monday, Jaquan Brisker didn’t practice after his impressive preseason debut on Saturday. It looked to be more a precautionary thing than anything for Brisker.

Also not practicing was wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, who had an impressive outing with two catches for 44 yards, and defensive tackle Justin Jones. Receiver Byron Pringle remains sidelined with a quad injury.

But the Bears did get back Gordon and Jones, as well as David Montgomery, Cole Kmet, Mario Edwards, Kindle Vildor and James O’Shaughnessy.

Bears back at practice: Kyler Gordon, Velus Jones Jr., David Montgomery, Cole Kmet, James O’Shaughnessy, Mario Edwards Jr. Bears on the bikes: Jaquan Brisker, Byron Pringle, Justin Jones, Tajae Sharpe. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 15, 2022

