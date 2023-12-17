The 7 Super Bowl rings won by Tom Brady

A nice ring to it

Dave Granlund Superbowl Rings

Tom Brady has won an astounding seven Super Bowls. With each one goes a ring, and they have gotten more spectacular as the years have passed. Let’s take a look at the seven rings won by the GOAT. (The above image was drawn after Brady won his sixth ring as a New England Patriot.)

Super Bowl XXXVI

(AP Photo/SEVANS)

The jewelry earned when the New England Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams, 20-17, was 14-karat white gold ring, with a total of 143 diamonds, blue sapphires, and red garnets. It weighs 3 ounces.

Super Bowl XXXVIII

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Per GSpawn.com: Commemorating the Patriots’ 32-29 victory over the Carolina Panthers, this marvelously crafted ring is a collector’s dream. Two ¾ CT football-shaped diamonds adorn the Lombardi Trophies standing behind a Patriots logo surrounded by 32 diamonds, one for each NFL team, finished with tapered baguettes on the side. The diamonds on the trophies were extremely difficult to craft and Josten’s, the maker of the ring, lost a significant amount of money making the ring because of it.

Super Bowl XXXIX

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and the Patriots earned a third ring by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-21.

Per sports.ha.com: An enameled team logo emerges from a veritable sea of dazzling real diamonds on the ring face. Three figural Lombardi Trophies represent the running tally, and “World Champions” text sandwiches the figural football design. Left shank identifies the recipient by name and jersey number with text reading, “3 out of 4” and “21 straight.” Right shank supplies the logo and final result of Super Bowl XXXIX with text reading “Back to Back World Champions” and “9-0 Playoffs.” Interior band announces “Jostens 14K” and measures to a size 13.5. The ring exhibits proud wear but still presents beautifully. Total weight is a hefty one hundred grams (100 g.).

Super Bowl XLIX

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This one was earned with the Patriots’ startling 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, courtesy of Malcolm Butler’s late pick of Russell Wilson.

Per PRnewswire: The stunning ring, handcrafted by Jostens, celebrates the team’s DO YOUR JOB attitude with the largest Super Bowl ring ever made, crafted in white gold with a minimum of 4.85 carat weight and a total stone count of 205 diamonds. The ring showcases the team’s four Lombardi Trophies; each created by a marquise-cut diamond. The ring top features the team’s iconic Patriots logo, surrounded by 44 pavé-set round diamonds. The words WORLD CHAMPIONS flank the ring top and 143 additional round diamonds are pavé-set to complete this uniquely shaped ring. The right side features the season’s motto DO YOUR JOB, the final score of the historic game, the season record and the Super Bowl XLIX logo. The left side lists all four championship years, a silhouette of Gillette Stadium and the player’s name and number. Each player’s number is set in diamonds.

Super Bowl LI

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In honor of the team’s second-half comeback after trailing the Atlanta Falcons, 28-3 —the largest comeback in Super Bowl history — the ring features 283 diamonds, is 5.1 carats in weight and is made with 10-karat white gold. It is also inscribed with “We Are All Patriots 2-3-02” and “Greatest Comeback Ever.” The amount of diamonds is the most used in a Super Bowl ring and more than double what the Patriots had in their rings in 2004 and ’05. The right side of the ring is framed by owner Robert Kraft’s postgame comment, “Unequivocally the sweetest”; and the right arbor on the inside of the ring reads, “Greatest comeback ever.”

Super Bowl LIII

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots completed Brady’s six-pack in New England with a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Per the team sitre: The Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Championship Ring features an average of 416 of round diamonds and 6 marquise-cut diamonds for a carat weight of 8.25 carats. Each ring features 20 round, genuine blue sapphires for 1.60 carats, bringing the total gem carat weight to 9.85 carats.

Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady spent his first season in Tampa Bay in 2020 and it turned into a scintillating one. The quarterback earned his seventh Super Bowl ring with a stunning victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per the Buccaneers’ site: The most stunning element of the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV ring is a twist-off top that reveals a whole separate level featuring a hand-engraved, three-dimensional replica of Raymond James Stadium. Those two features – the removable top and the stadium tableau – have never before been included in a Super Bowl ring, and both are meant to celebrate the 2020 Buccaneers becoming the first team ever to win the Super Bowl at their own home stadium. The Super Bowl LV ring contains 15 carats of white diamond and 14 karat yellow and white gold. There are 319 total diamonds across the top to represent the 31-9 final Super Bowl score.

