7 studs and 4 duds in Bills’ 27-17 win over Chargers

Nick Wojton
·5 min read

The Buffalo Bills are putting their final reviews on their latest matchup, this one being their recent 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12.

In the effort, we saw the Bills let another opponent get close to them in the end, but, Buffalo (8-3) pulled it off. In doing so, we saw a bit of an unorthodox style of success for the Bills in terms of their 2020 season.

After looking at the tape and letting the dust settle, here are seven studs and four duds from the Bills in their win over the Bolts:

Studs

Buffalo linebacker A.J. Klein (Gannett photo)

DE Jerry Hughes

Jerry Hughes had another one of his patented under the surface big games for the Bills. He did have a noticeable half sack, but he also added four tackles, two of which were for loss, and he set the edge very well a few times against the run. Hughes also had the highest grade of any Bills defender against the Bolts in Week 12, according to Pro Football Focus‘ grading system.

LB AJ Klein

The star from this one, AJ Klein was named Bills Wire’s Player of the Game. Since being unleashed as a weapon to try and track down opposing quarterbacks, Klein’s thrived for the Bills. He had 1.5 sacks with two quarterback hits and an impressive 3.5 tackles for loss. Klein certainly got after opposing running backs very quick as well and at least twice, single-handedly, stopped the Chargers on third down via a pass breakup and tackle for loss.

RB Devin Singletary

Devin Singletary and Buffalo’s rushing game, overall, had their best game-to-date in Week 12. Singletary personally had 72 rushing yards, a 7.5 per carry average, and added three catches for 20 yards. Singletary did this despite playing in 40 percent of snaps on offense.

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

WR Gabriel Davis

Without wide receiver John Brown in the lineup, the Bills showed opposing teams will get a lot of Gabriel Davis in the coming weeks. Both Davis and Stefon Diggs played in all but two snaps on Buffalo’s offense against the Chargers. With those, Davis made a ridiculous 44-yard contested catch and added another 20-yard touchdown catch. He led Buffalo with 79 total receiving yards.

CB Tre’Davious White

On a crossing route, Jalen Guyton beat Tre’Davious White in this one, as did Mike Williams on a fourth-down contested catch. But sometimes a play is just so clutch it outshines all of those. In general, White had few mistakes, but his interception in the second half was as big as they come. He broke off of his coverage, read a rookie QB’s eyes, and made the interception just moments after the Bills turned the ball over on offense.

DT Ed Oliver

Ed Oliver is starting to come into form. Like White, a clutch turnover via a forced fumble on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. That came right after he pretty much gift wrapped three points to the Bolts via two penalties. Good mini redemption story there. In addition to his hard stats, Oliver earned a career-high day from PFF. His overall grade of 80.7 tied a career-best and his pass rush grade of 90.8 was the best he’s had.

RB Zack Moss

Like Singletary, Moss, who played in the other 60 percent of Buffalo’s snaps on offense, had a good outing. He totaled 59 rushing yards and a 6.6 yards per carry average. But he certainly is that “changeup” from Singletary. While Singletary was very impressive with his one-cut approach to gaining yards, Moss bowled forward for his. Per PFF, Moss had 52 of his 59 rushing yards after contact. That’s insane to think about.

Duds

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

LT Dion Dawkins

A tad bit of an apology goes out to Daryl Williams. Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa had a field day against both of them, and on paper, more of that was against Williams. In reality, the tape showed Dawkins as the one beat by Bosa more times, and Dawkins took a couple of penalties against Los Angeles as well.

RT Daryl Williams

But like… not a total apology because Williams himself also wasn’t good. All year long, the Bills have been able to count on their tackles, but that was not the case against the Bolts. Williams was also beat by Bosa and others, including cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who blitz off the edge, something Williams completely missed, leading to Josh Allen’s interception.

QB Josh Allen

Speaking of that man, Allen was a bit of a dud in this one. It’s worth noting, you can play good enough to win, but still be a dud. That’s kind of what Allen did. His rushing was impressive, but he only had 157 yards passing, turned the ball over twice, and tried to play “hero ball” a bit more again. Those latter two need to stop. If the Bills win and he has 157 passing yards? Fine. The rest cannot be there anymore.

CB Josh Norman

You might be asking, “Josh Norman?” Well, yes. No one was more of a dud. For the first time in 2020, both Norman and cornerback Levi Wallace were healthy and made it through an entire game. Wallace played in nearly every snap on defense against the Chargers. Norman played in one. That shows us who the No. 2 cornerback is now.

Related

Official: Bills heading back to Arizona to face 49ers

The Morning After: What's going right at the right time for Bills

PODCAST: Is the Bills defense back after Chargers performance?

WATCH: Sean McDermott's post-Chargers locker room speech

Latest Stories

  • Bruce Arians continues to throw Tom Brady under the bus: ‘He picks all the plays now’

    Bruce Arians continues to place blame on Tom Brady,

  • Colby Covington calls out LeBron James after YouTuber Jake Paul KOs former NBA star

    UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has never been one to hold his tongue. That is particularly true when it comes to politics – he's a long time support of President Donald Trump – and calling out other professional athletes that he derides for being "woke." Taking advantage of the flare up around Mike Tyson's comeback fight in an exhibition with Roy Jones, Jr., Covington again took a shot at NBA great LeBron James. "Heard they finally scraped Nate Robinson's carcass off the Staples Center floor. I'd make LeBron James eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet."Colby Covington on Twitter https://twitter.com/ColbyCovMMA/status/1333449138357358592?s=20 YouTube celebrity Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson as part of the Tyson vs. Jones undercard. Robinson is a former NBA player whose highlights include winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest three times. Paul knocked him down several times in the bout, finishing the fight with a punch that sent Robinson crashing face first into the canvas in the second round. Having seen what Paul did to Robinson incited Covington to take his latest shot at James. The NBA great is a four-time champion (most recently with the L.A. Lakers in 2020), a four-time NBA finals MVP, and a four-time NBA league MVP. Covington took aim at James and other NBA players in September after several of them spoke up and sat out in a protest again racial injustice and police brutality. Recently campaigning for Trump in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, Covington has also been an outspoken opponent of the Black Lives Matter movement. TRENDING > Dana White says Mike Tyson looked ‘f—ing awesome’; targets UFC Fight Island for International Fight Week on Related Video > Colby Covington trashes LeBron James and 'woke athletes' as 'spineless cowards' (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • ‘Unhappy’ about playing Tuesday, Baltimore Ravens reportedly threatened strike

    Ravens players made it known they would strike if they had to play Tuesday. The NFL responded by pushing the game to Wednesday.

  • Jim Schwartz should not have poked the bear that is D.K. Metcalf

    Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz just had to go and talk to Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf before Monday's game. It did not go well.

  • Week 13 Pickups: Replacing Will Fuller

    As you gear up for the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to fine-tune your roster as we finally climb over the final bye weeks of the season. Tom Brady managers are looking for a QB as Tampa Bay is off this week. Should you turn to Kirk Cousins or another signal-caller? At the running back position, Cam Akers clocked in a decent performance last week. Is that type of production here to stay or should you target Frank Gore or Alexander Mattison? The wide receiver and tight end positions continue to thin out as this season drags on. Let Scott and Andy pick a few potential league winners to add to your roster.

  • Evander Holyfield could be Mike Tyson’s next fight after naming price for trilogy

    The former world heavyweight champion has lost twice to ‘Real Deal’ in his career

  • Oh look, Shaka Smart has hair now

    This is going to take some getting used to.

  • Chiefs’ Andy Reid had perfect response to Travis Kelce’s failed touchdown pass

    Coach Reid didn't have to do Travis Kelce like that.

  • Michigan State football linebackers to transfer following arrests in East Lansing

    Michigan State linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes have entered the transfer portal. The Spartans' linebackers were arrested in September.

  • White Sox coaching staff: Tony La Russa adds three new faces to South Side

    The White Sox announced Tony La Russa's coaching staff Tuesday, the new South Side skipper bringing first-timers to the bench- and pitching-coach roles to go along with more familiar faces elsewhere.

  • Detroit Lions must tank and trade Matthew Stafford. Here's why

    With nothing left to play for this season except jobs, the Detroit Lions should tank the rest of their games in order to improve their draft position.

  • Andre Johnson: ‘Hard thing to see’ Texans WR Will Fuller, CB Bradley Roby suspended

    Former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson says it is difficult to see WR Will Fuller and CB Bradley Roby suspended and out for the year.

  • Referee explains penalty that negated Patriots' punt return TD vs. Cardinals

    Head official Bill Vinovich had some explaining to do after calling a controversial penalty that wiped out a Patriots punt return touchdown.

  • Michigan football halted by virus, but Jim Harbaugh says season has 'been worth it'

    Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh wanted his team to stay positive, test negative and play. But the opposite is happening right now for the Wolverines.

  • 4 studs and 2 duds in Seahawks 23-17 win over Eagles on MNF

    Here are the four studs and the two duds from the Seattle Seahawks 23-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in Week 12.

  • Packers cut Darrius Shepherd

    The Packers are cutting second-year wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, according to reports from Matt Schneidman of The Athletic and Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated. Shepherd was an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in 2019. He made one catch in six games as a rookie and five receptions for 46 yards in 2020. [more]

  • 7 waiver wire targets in fantasy football for Week 13

    Waiver Wire targets for Week 13.

  • Playing with dad, against 'trash talking' Woodses at PNC will bring pressure for Justin Thomas

    Justin Thomas expects to face some pressure at this month's PNC Championship, from watching his dad compete and playing against Charlie Woods.

  • NFL Power Rankings: This is not a drill, Browns are going to playoffs (unless they screw it up)

    It's weird to see the Browns with an 8-3 next to them in the standings.

  • Ohio State playoff conundrum, Tom Herman & Scott Frost replacements

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title?  Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well. 