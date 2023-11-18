7 student-athletes named to the MHSFCA prep football All-Region teams

HILLSDALE COUNTY — The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association has released their All-Region lists for Divisions 1 through 8 and for 8-player football divisions.

Amongst the more than 100 honorees, seven Hillsdale County prep football athletes were honored as All-Region. This included three 8-player honorees, three D8 honorees and one D6 honoree.

Hillsdale junior John Petersen received First Team All-Region honors at defensive line. An immovable force on defense, Petersen helped anchor the Hornet line alongside fellow All-Conference honorees Wyatt Coshatt and Wyatt Wahtola. Petersen received First Team All-Conference honors for defensive end this season. Petersen played on both sides of the ball this season, and even transitioned to tight end later on in 2023.

Three Reading Ranger athletes received First Team All-Region honors this season. Senior Tayshawn Bester received yet another All-Region honor as an ATH. The multiple First Team All-Region honoree made an impact at multiple positions during his senior season with the Rangers. He received First Team Big 8 honors at running back and Second Team honors for linebacker.

Senior Ranger quarterback and defensive back Brady Kling received First Team All-Region honors for defensive back. The senior had his season cut short after an injury during homecoming week against Erie Mason, but Kling continued to lead on the sidelines for the remainder of the game and season. Kling also received First Team Big 8 honors for defensive back this season.

Senior Ranger Austin Neely earned First Team All-Region honors for his work as an offensive lineman this season. Neely was one of the leaders on the offensive line for the Rangers that helped pave the way for another solid season of offensive production for the Rangers, despite their final overall record. In addition to All-Region, he also received First Team Big 8 honors at offensive line.

Waldron senior Sam Williams earned First Team 8-Player D2 All-Region honors for the linebacker position. The do-it-all athlete for the Spartans varsity football team was the team leader on offense and defense for Waldron this season, leading the team in tackles and rushing yards. He was also one of the passing and receiving leaders for the Spartans this season. He earned honorable mention SCAA honors for running back and linebacker this year.

Pittsford senior quarterback and defensive back Gavyn Carden received First Team 8-player D2 All-Region honors for the defensive back position. The SCAA East offensive and defensive standout athlete helped lead Pittsford to a 7-3 overall record in 2023, including a playoff appearance in the 8-player D2 tournament. The senior was also an honorable mention quarterback in the SCAA honors and was a First Team SCAA East defensive back honoree.

Bryce Williams - senior receiver and defensive back for Pittsford - joined teammate Gavyn Carden in receiving First Team 8-player D2 All-Region honors. Williams received the honor for the wide receiver position. Williams was also a First Team SCAA East honoree for defensive back and for wide receiver this season. He helped lead Pittsford to their playoff berth as one of the top receiving threats in the entire SCAA conference.

