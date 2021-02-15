7 steps for the Carolina Panthers to have a strong 2021 offseason

The Carolina Panthers have now posted a losing record three seasons in a row, finishing 7-9, 5-11 and 5-11 again since the last time they made the NFL playoffs. Team owner David Tepper is obviously dissatisfied, enough to dismiss former general manager Marty Hurney and hire Scott Fitterer to help turn the ship around.

Fitterer’s first offseason as general manager will be a critical one. This franchise has several roster needs that need to be addressed if the Panthers are going to get back to the postseason any time soon. There’s no such thing as a perfect offseason, but here are seven moves Fitterer can make that will help break Carolina out of this rut.

Maintenance: Find a way to keep OT Taylor Moton

Taylor Moton

Before Fitterer can think about finding the missing links to complete this roster, he has to prevent two important pending free agents from leaving town. The most important is right tackle Taylor Moton. The Panthers absolutely can't afford to lose him. Preferably they will sign him to a long-term contract extension. If they can't strike a deal soon, then they should hit him with the franchise tag, which would cost about $13.6 million.

Maintenance: Re-sign WR Curtis Samuel

While he's not quite as critical to the future of this offense as Taylor Moton, wide receiver Curtis Samuel is also a key component. This past season Samuel became the Panthers' go-to playmaker on third down and in Joe Brady they finally got an offensive coordinator who figured out how to use him as a rusher. Samuel posted over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and would be a legitimate WR1 for a lot of teams. Fitterer should do everything in his power to extend Samuel and keep the receiver corps as strong as possible.

Free agency: Sign a TE who can catch the ball

Once Moton and Samuel are secure, the Panthers should turn their attention to what will likely be a spicy class of free agents. With so many teams in salary cap trouble this year, there will be a lot of quality names on the market. Carolina probably won't make any huge splash moves, but they can make at least a couple of mid-level signings. On offense, they should consider adding a pass-catching tight end. Hunter Henry is the best of them, but Jonnu Smith and Jared Cook are also worth considering.

Free agency: Sign a smart veteran inside LB

On defense, the Panthers have a lot of holes to fill. The most impactful one is the void left behind by Luke Kuechly's still-painful sudden retirement. Tahir Whitehead did not work out clearly and Jermaine Carter Jr. may not be a viable long-term option as a starting MLB. Signing a smart veteran like Lavonte David would be ideal. He is as close to Kuechly as any current linebacker in the league. The Buccaneers will probably re-sign him, though. In that case, both K.J. Wright and Avery Williamson are worth a look.

Trade: Go out and get an upgrade at QB

This next item is the most important on the list. To get to the next level, Carolina needs a more dynamic quarterback than current starter Teddy Bridgewater, preferably one who is younger and more aggressive as well. Trading for Deshaun Watson is the grand prize, with Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott coming in next as far as trade targets who are already in the NFL. If Fitterer can't strike a deal for one of them he may try gambling on a Sam Darnold or Gardner Minshew type of situation. The better choice would be waiting until the draft and then doing whatever it takes to move up for one of the top four quarterbacks in this class.

NFL draft: Pick a potential franchise LT early

Once the Panthers get their new franchise quarterback, they have to go out of their way to protect him. Left tackle has been a sore spot for far too long and Russell Okung is about to become a free agent, so they still need to find a long-term solution, here. The best hope is to use an early-round draft pick on one of their favorite OT prospects. Rashawn Slater, Christian Darrisaw and Alex Leatherwood are names to watch, assuming Penei Sewell is gone.

NFL draft: Pick an outside CB to start opposite Donte Jackson

Caleb Farley

Last but certainly not least, this team absolutely has to make a serious investment at cornerback. In fact, they should consider using multiple draft picks to address this position. Carolina should select a cornerback no later than round three. The Seattle front office Fitterer is coming from likes them long, lanky and physical at this spot. Whatever his athletic profile, he has to at least have a chance to start outside Week 1 opposite Donte Jackson.

