7 stats and facts to know for Rams vs. Seahawks in Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams’ miserable 2022 season will come to a close on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are still alive in the playoff race, and the Rams’ only goal is to spoil their postseason chances by winning on Sunday.

Looking ahead to this divisional matchup, here are seven stats and facts to know.

Seahawks are 26-24 all-time vs. Rams

This will be the 51st meeting between the Rams and Seahawks, and it’s Seattle that holds the slight edge in the all-time series. The Seahawks have won 26 of the 50 previous meetings, outscoring the Rams by a narrow margin: 1,068-1,050. With the Rams’ 27-23 loss to the Seahawks in December, they snapped their three-game winning streak against Seattle, which included a wild-card game in the playoffs following the 2020 season.

Bobby Wagner needs 10 tackles to set Rams’ single-season record

Wagner has already had a tremendous first season with the Rams, but he could make it a record-setting one on Sunday. Wagner has 133 tackles so far this season and he needs just 10 more to break the Rams’ single-season record, which was set by James Laurinaitis in 2011 and matched by Laurinaitis in 2012.

Wagner also needs eight tackles to record the fourth-most in a season in his career.

Seattle has allowed 3rd-most rushing yards in NFL

This could be another big game for Cam Akers. Coming off two straight 100-yard rushing performances, he’s now facing one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. Seattle has given up the third-most rushing yards and the allows the seventh-most yards per carry in football. Pro Football Focus ranks 17th in the NFL in run defense and their rush DVOA is the ninth-worst at Football Outsiders.

Seahawks have forced 6th-most turnovers

Seattle’s defense may not be any good at stopping opposing offenses, giving up the sixth-most yards in the NFL, but it does force a bunch of turnovers. The Seahawks have forced 24 turnovers, sixth-most in the league, including 13 interceptions, which ranks 13th. Their 11 fumble recoveries are the fourth-most, as well.

It helps that rookie corner Tariq Woolen, who made the Pro Bowl, has six interceptions himself, putting together a fantastic first season in the NFL.

Rams rank 3rd in red zone defense, Seahawks are 24th

If this game comes down to the red zone, there’s no question the Rams have the edge. They have the third-best red zone defense in football, allowing touchdowns on only 48% of opponents’ trips inside the 20-yard line. The Seahawks are on the opposite end of the spectrum, ranking 24th in that department.

It’s the same story on offense, too. The Rams are 11th in red zone offense, while the Seahawks are just 26th.

Seahawks must win to have chance at playoffs

The Rams aren’t in the running for a playoff spot but the Seahawks still are. And the Rams would love to play spoiler against their division rival. If the Rams beat the Seahawks, Seattle will be eliminated from playoff contention. If the Seahawks win, they’ll also need the Lions to beat or tie the Packers on Sunday night.

Rams are 4-2 on road vs. Seahawks since 2017

Seattle is traditionally a difficult place to play, but no one told the Rams that. Since Sean McVay was hired in 2017, the Rams are 4-2 on the road against the Seahawks. They won their first two meetings against the Seahawks in Seattle in 2017 and 2018, as well as their two most recent ones in the 2020 playoffs and 2021 regular season.

