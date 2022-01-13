7 stats and facts to know for Rams-Cardinals in wild-card round

Two games weren’t enough to decide the season series between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. They’ll play a rubber match on Monday night in the wild-card round of the playoffs, determining which team will advance to the divisional round.

They split the season series 1-1 with the Cardinals winning the first meeting, 37-20, and the Rams taking the rematch in Week 14, 30-23. The Rams have had the Cardinals’ number in the last five years, but all of that is thrown out the window in this playoff bout.

Here are seven stats and facts to know ahead of Monday night’s showdown at SoFi Stadium.

Every Rams-Cardinals game since 2017 has been decided by 7+ points

If recent history is any indication of how Monday’s game will go, it won’t be all that close. Since 2017, every Rams-Cardinals matchup has been decided by at least seven points. Their closest meetings were in Week 14 this season (Cardinals won, 30-23) and the season finale in 2019 (Rams won, 31-24).

Of course, the Rams are 9-1 against the Cardinals in that same five-year span, absolutely owning Arizona since Sean McVay took over as the head coach in 2017. That won’t matter much in Monday’s playoff game, but the Rams have had the Cardinals’ number.

Cardinals are 2-8 in prime time in last five years

Prior to this year, the Cardinals hadn’t finished with a winning record since 2015, so they haven’t exactly been the biggest draw when it comes to a national audience. As a result, they’ve only played 10 prime-time games, which is tied for the sixth-fewest of any team since 2017.

In those games, Arizona is just 2-8 – including an 0-3 record in prime time this season. They lost to the Colts, Rams and Packers this season after going 2-1 in prime time last year. The Rams, on the other hand, are 16-10 in prime-time games since 2017, going 4-2 in such games this season.

Cardinals have 6th-worst point differential since Week 14

The Cardinals finished the year 1-4 in their last five games since Week 14, and it’s not as if their losses were nail-biters. They lost by seven to the Rams, 18 to the Lions, six to the Cardinals and eight to the Seahawks, and their only win was by three points over the Cowboys.

Since Week 14, only five teams have a worse point differential than the Cardinals (minus-36): the Jets, Washington, Jaguars, Panthers and Giants. Among the teams that had a better point differential than the Cardinals in that span were the Dolphins, Colts, Vikings, Broncos, Browns, Bears, Texans, Ravens, Lions and Falcons, all of which missed the playoffs.

So yes, it was a rough finish to the season for Arizona.

Rams won only playoff matchup vs. Cardinals in 1975

The Rams and Cardinals have squared off 87 times in their history, but only one of those meetings came in the postseason. It was in 1975, and the Rams beat the then-St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 35-23 in the divisional round. Ron Jaworski was the Rams’ quarterback in that game and even though he only threw for 203 yards, he was helped considerably by Los Angeles’ running game.

Lawrence McCutcheon rushed for 202 yards on 37 attempts, leading the Rams offense with a huge performance. The Cardinals turned the ball over five times, keeping St. Louis in complete control throughout the afternoon.

Rams committed 38 fewer penalties than Cardinals this season

The Rams were one of the least-penalized teams in the NFL this year, only committing 76 fouls in their 17 games. That was tied for the third-fewest penalties in the league, accounting for just 637 yards.

Compare that to the Cardinals and the difference is quite staggering. Arizona has committed the fourth-most penalties (114) for a total of 990 yards, including a league-high 26 false starts. The Rams should be in for a clean game against the Cardinals on Monday night, which will help keep things on track both offensively and defensively.

Both teams are excellent on third down offensively

Only a few teams were better than the Rams and Cardinals on third down this season. The Cardinals tied for fifth in third-down conversions with a rate of 45.3%, followed closely by the Rams at 43.9% (7th). With Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford, the Cardinals and Rams were always a threat to convert, even on third-and-long.

Even during Arizona’s rough stretch the last three weeks, the offense still converted 46.8% of the time. The Cardinals rank third in plays per drive and sixth in yards per drive, the result of their frequent conversions on third down. The Rams are more of a quick-strike offense, which is why they’re 18th in plays and eighth in yards per drive.

Kyler Murray hasn’t thrown more than 2 TD passes in a game since Week 7

Murray hasn’t exactly been the same player since missing three games in the middle of the season. Prior to the injury he threw 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions, completing 72.7% of his passes and averaging 284.5 passing yards per game.

Since returning in Week 13, he has just seven touchdown passes and three interceptions in six games, completing 65.3% of his passes for an average of 251.8 yards per game. He hasn’t thrown more than two touchdown passes in a game since Week 7, something he did in four of his first seven games this season.

