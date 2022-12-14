7 stats and facts to know for Rams vs. Packers in Week 15

The Rams are gearing up to face the Packers on Monday night, their third meeting with Green Bay since the 2020 season. Unfortunately, this game will once again be at Lambeau Field, which is a notoriously tough place to play – especially late in the season.

The Rams haven’t had much success against the Packers in the last few years, but this is one of the weaker teams Green Bay has had in recent seasons.

Here are seven stats and facts to know for Monday night’s showdown at Lambeau Field.

Rams are 0-2 vs. Packers in last two seasons

Since Matt LaFleur was hired by the Packers in 2019, the Rams haven’t been able to beat Green Bay. They’re 0-2 against the Packers, with both of those games coming in the 2021 calendar year. The first was in the playoffs following the 2020 season, a 32-18 loss in Green Bay – a game in which Aaron Donald was nowhere near 100% healthy.

Last season, the Rams lost to the Packers in November, also at Lambeau Field. The score of that one was closer, 36-28, but the Rams still couldn’t pull off the win on the road. The only win the Rams have over the Packers since 2007 was back in 2018, a two-point home victory.

Packers are 1-2 following bye week under LaFleur

The Packers are coming off a Week 14 bye but they haven’t been very good following a week off under Coach LaFleur. They’re just 1-2 after a bye since 2019, and they got blown out in both of those losses: 38-10 vs. TB in 2010 and 37-8 vs. SF in 2019. They did beat the Bears, 45-30, following their bye last year, but those two lopsided losses stand out in a big way.

The Rams, on the other hand, are 3-2 against teams who are coming off a bye week since 2017, though they have lost their last two games – both in 2020.

Packers have 3rd-worst run defense in NFL

This Packers team has several weaknesses, but perhaps none bigger than their run defense. Green Bay ranks 30th in rushing yards allowed and yards per carry allowed, giving up a whopping 5.0 yards per rush and already surrendering a total of 2,012 yards on the ground in 13 games.

Pro Football Focus grades their run defense as the seventh-worst in the NFL with a grade of 47.2. The Rams have the best run defense, per PFF, with a grade of 89.2. It’s the second straight year the Rams have the highest run defense grade.

Rams and Packers are among best teams with halftime leads since 2017

Sean McVay’s perfect record when leading at halftime was well-known, but that streak has since been snapped. He’s now 50-4 when his team has a lead at halftime, which is the second-best winning percentage of any team since 2017.

LaFleur is 33-4 when holding a halftime lead, the fourth-best winning percentage since 2017; LaFleur took over in 2019, so he’s done that in just four years.

Rams rank 31st in yards per rush and net yards per pass attempt

The Rams offense simply isn’t very efficient or explosive right now. Los Angeles averages just 5.3 net yards per pass attempt and 3.7 yards per carry, both of which rank 31st in the NFL. The Rams weren’t very good running the ball last year, ranking 25th in rushing yards per attempt, but they were very efficient throwing it; Los Angeles ranked second in net yards per pass attempt in 2021.

Opponents have better starting field position vs. Rams than any other team

Part of what’s hurt the Rams’ defense statistically is the field position given up by the offense and special teams. The Rams’ opponents have an average starting field position of their own 30-yard line, which puts Los Angeles 32nd in the NFL in that category.

The Rams also rank 31st in average starting field position themselves, beginning at their own 25.8-yard line on average. So not only are the Rams struggling to move the ball on offense, but they don’t afford themselves very good starting field position either.

Aaron Rodgers has thrown his most interceptions since 2010

Rodgers isn’t typically easy to pick off. He threw just nine interceptions in the last two seasons combined and hasn’t thrown more than eight in a season since 2010. But this year, he already has nine interceptions in 13 games, the third-highest interception rate of his career.

If he throws five more interceptions this season, he’ll set a new career-high, surpassing the 13 he threw in 2008, which was his first season as a starter.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire