7 standouts from Packers’ 31-30 win over Ravens

The NFC North Champion Green Bay Packers let the Baltimore Ravens back into the game late, but a clutch stop by the defense helped them hold on to win by a score of 31-30 and improve to 11-3 on the season.

With his team trailing by one with under a minute remaining, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh elected to go for two rather than play for overtime. Harbaugh made the same call against the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year, but the decision backfired with an incomplete pass. A second attempt produced the same result as Harbaugh saw a pass fall incomplete in the direction of tight end Mark Andrews.

In the end, it was a valiant effort from a severely hobbled Baltimore team. Sans Lamar Jackson and multiple key starters of defense, the Ravens battled back from a 14-point deficit in the last 10 minutes. Led by the legs of quarterback Tyler Huntley, Baltimore scored on back-to-back possessions to end the game.

The Packers were fortunate to get timely stops on defense and a big day from the offense. Green Bay has now scored at least 30 points in four consecutive games. Their offense appears to be clicking at the right time with the playoffs rapidly approaching.

Speaking of playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals suffered a brutal loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, giving the Packers an even better shot at the top seed in the NFC. All they have to do is keep winning, which shouldn’t be hard with so many guys playing well.

Let’s take a look at who stepped up to lift Green Bay to their third straight NFC North title with our list of standouts against the Ravens.

QB Aaron Rodgers

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Let’s just get the obvious out of the way early. Rodgers missed a few throws he probably wants back, but he was pinpoint accurate for most of the game. Three passing touchdowns from Rodgers tied him with Brett Favre as the Packers’ all-time leader in passing touchdowns. Rodgers has now thrown 442 touchdowns throughout his illustrious career, and he’s currently playing out of his mind with a broken toe. He completed 74.1 percent of his passes for 268 passing yards, even with his top receiver often facing double coverage.

Story continues

RB Aaron Jones

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Jones sprained his knee in Week 10, A.J. Dillon has been carrying the load for the Packers’ backfield. However, Jones put together his best performance since the injury with a 58-yard outing against the Ravens. Jones gashed Baltimore’s hobbled defense on several runs to average 4.5 yards per carry. He also hauled in his sixth receiving touchdown of the season – adding onto his career-high for a single season – to put Green Bay up 21-14 in the second half. Jones getting healthier is only going to help this offense moving forward.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Anytime you lead the Packers in receiving, and your name isn’t Davante Adams, you must’ve had a good day. Valdes-Scantling came up huge for Green Bay on a number of occasions while Adams was drawing most of the attention from the Ravens’ defense. He and Rodgers connected on a 31-yard pass to jumpstart their first scoring drive and then made another nice 25-yard grab to convert on a third-down during the fourth quarter. In total, Valdes-Scantling snagged five receptions totaling 98 yards, including the record-tying touchdown. This performance was certainly a confidence booster for a receiver who is never quite sure when he will be a focal point.

G Jon Runyan

This one is probably long overdue. Runyan has been an unsung hero for his consistent play at left guard this season. It really showed this week with a couple of nice blocks. He opened up the hole on AJ Dillon’s touchdown and also made a crucial block that allowed Rodgers to scramble for eight yards. In 12 starts this year, Runyan has been a reliable run blocker who has only given up two sacks in pass protection, according to Pro Football Focus. It’s time to start giving more props to the guys up front, starting with Runyan.

TE Marcedes Lewis

The ageless wonder was terrific again today after making three receptions totaling 40 receiving yards. Baltimore didn’t really consider Lewis as a receiving threat considering he was basically wide open on all three of his catches. Lewis even flashed his unique YAC ability by making a few guys miss their tackle attempts. The 37-year-old tight end is now over 200 receiving yards in a season for the first time since 2017.

OLB Rashan Gary

He didn’t have a sack to show for it, but Gary was arguably the best player for Green Bay’s defense on Sunday. He generated pressure after pressure and may have hit double-digits before the game was over. Ravens right tackle David Sharpe might have nightmares after a long day of trying to block Gary on the edge. Gary added a tackle for loss to his performance when he read a read-option perfectly to stuff running back Devonta Freeman in the backfield.

CB Eric Stokes

(AP Foto/Nick Wass)

The rookie allowed a few completions, but nothing that ever put him or the defense in any kind of trouble. Stokes has been rock solid at outside corner this season and came up big for this defense in Week 15. Stokes was the one in coverage against Andrews on the two-point attempt and was in great position to make the stop. When Jaire Alexander returns, Green Bay will have two young fast corners they can rely upon.

1

1