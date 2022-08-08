7 standouts from the Eagles open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles held their eighth practice of the 2022 training camp on Sunday, with fans getting treated to the only open practice of the summer. More than 30,000 fans witnessed A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, and others debut at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia was missing key pieces on both sides of the ball, with 11 players sitting out with various ailments and injuries.

It was only practice, but there were several standouts on both sides of the ball, and we’ve highlighted seven who made good impressions.

QB Jalen Hurts

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

After celebrating his 24th birthday, Hurts connected with A.J. Brown on a 30-yard TD pass and promptly shook Brandon Graham.

Another big highlight of the open practice at the Linc Jalen Hurts jukes Brandon Graham, like the Saints game 🎥 @EROCK_Eagles pic.twitter.com/vvHMxaO863 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 8, 2022

DE Tarron Jackson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year defensive end is making a name for himself as he harassed Jalen Hurts and Eagles’ quarterbacks all evening.

WR A.J. Brown

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Brown has embraced the city, fans, and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

End zone angle of Jalen Hurts’ touchdown pass to A.J. Brown last night is awesome. 🔥 (h/t @kolbiereeser) pic.twitter.com/i9inHeK3UE — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) August 8, 2022

DT Jordan Davis

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Davis had a quiet night overall, but his rep against Cam Jurgens wowed the crowd.

Story continues

Na Jordan Davis is real pic.twitter.com/HiqHTVPUfj — Rich Bussey (@Rich_Bussey) August 7, 2022

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The former USC star shed weight and made several plays in the backfield on Sunday night while also drawing praise from Fletcher Cox earlier in the evening.

3) While Davis is getting all the views, another DT, Marlon Tuipulotu, deserves some ink. He had a strong showing during 1 v 1s and made multiple plays during team drills, applying pressure on Hurts and the QBs and earning a "sack". Interior d-line depth could be a strength. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 8, 2022

QB Reid Sinnett

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

This summer was supposed to be about Carson Strong ascending to the third quarterback spot, but Sinnett has been solid and earned reps with the 2nd team on Sunday.

Sinnett spread the football around, hitting Jalen Reagor, Deon Cain, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside with quality throws.

RB Jason Huntley

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Huntley made the most of his Sunday night reps with Boston Scott dealing with a concussion.

Huntley broke off a run of 50+ down the left sideline and ran the ball with increased toughness, drawing praise from teammates.

[pickup_prop id=”26207″>

1

1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire