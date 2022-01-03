7 standouts from Eagles 20-16 win over Washington in Week 17

The Eagles moved to 9-7 on the season and into position for the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs after a 20-16 win over the Washington Football Team.

Philadelphia rallied from a 10-0 deficit and entered the second-half down 16-7 after a lackluster first half that saw Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke start the game 11-11 before his first incompletion.

After making some halftime adjustments, the Eagles were able to 13-0 in the second half as Boston Scott racked up two rushing touchdowns and Josh Sweat anchored a solid pass rush.

Here are seven standouts from Sunday’s win.

1. Josh Sweat

Sweat was dominant against Washington, logging 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hits, 2 passes deflected, 5 tackles, and 1 tackle for loss.

2. Genard Avery

Avery had 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 QB hit.

3. Jalen Hurts

Hurts had 44 yards rushing, including one significant 34-yard rush. He also logged 214-yard passing as well.

4. Boston Scott

Always reliable when called upon, Scott logged 14 carries for 47-yards and 2 important touchdowns.

5. Dallas Goedert

Goedert had 6 catches for 71-yards on 7 targets.

6. Eagles offensive line

Philadelphia rushed for 118-yards in a toned-down performance, but Boston Scott still had two rushing scores, and the Eagles unit combined to allow only eight pressures on 29 dropbacks, with Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson surrendering one hurry between them per PFF.

7. Rodney McLeod-Anthony Harris

Both players had started to lose snaps to Marcus Epps, but on Sunday, this duo saved the day.

McLeod and Harris were targeted a combined six times in the game, allowing four catches for 17 yards with a pick and a forced incompletion.

