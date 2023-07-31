7 standout players from Rams’ first phase of training camp

The first week of training camp is in the books for the Los Angeles Rams, which means the acclimation period, as Sean McVay calls it, is wrapped up. On Monday, the pads come on, which marks the second phase of training camp – the time when the competition really heats up.

With less than two weeks to go before their first preseason game, the Rams will ramp things up starting today. But before we look ahead to their upcoming padded practices, we’re recapping seven players who stood out in the unpadded portion of camp.

WR Demarcus Robinson

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

When the Rams signed Robinson this summer, it didn’t elicit a very excited response from Rams fans – and that’s understandable considering he’s a journeyman receiver without big numbers. But in training camp, he’s gotten off to a great start and is squarely in the mix to be the team’s No. 3 receiver behind Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.

Robinson has made a handful of impressive grabs in practice, including an acrobatic catch as he came back to the ball on a deep shot from Stetson Bennett.

Sean McVay likes what he’s seen from Robinson, too.

“He’s a guy that’s made plays in this league,” McVay said. “He’s got confidence, he’s got great body control, he’s got great size, catch radius. You can see he’s getting comfortable with what we’re asking. But this is a guy that’s made a lot of plays.

QB Stetson Bennett

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Bennett is in his first NFL training camp, which can be daunting for a quarterback. But he’s done a solid job so far, being on the passing end of several big plays in practice already. McVay said on Saturday that Bennett had his best day so far, which is encouraging to hear because at this point in the offseason, you just want to see progress from a rookie quarterback.

He’s still battling with Brett Rypien to be the No. 2 quarterback, but Bennett seems to be on the right path already.

“He definitely looked more comfortable today,” McVay said Saturday. “You could see he’s getting more comfortable with just some of the concepts, because it is very different. Football is still football and when the ball is snapped there are some things that just kind of make sense to him. I think what you said, I think today was his best day, kind of like I mentioned. Those things I think are fair to say.”

WR Puka Nacua

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Nacua got off to a great start in OTAs and minicamp, and it appears he’s picked up right where he left off in training camp. Nacua is getting first-team reps and making the most of them, standing out in practice as a potential No. 3 receiver for the Rams. He got behind the cornerback on the touchdown catch above, also showing strong hands at the catch point on that play.

If he continues on his current trajectory, Nacua could end up being a starter for Los Angeles sooner rather than later.

S Tanner Ingle

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ingle is an undrafted rookie who’s already had a few good days of practice. He broke up a pass from Matthew Stafford on the first day of camp, which was a nice way to start the month of July for the rookie. He’s not yet assured a roster spot but if he continues to stand out in practice by making plays in coverage, he’ll have a good chance to make the team.

S Quentin Lake

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

On Day 2 of practice, Lake showed up with an interception against Bennett, jumping a route over the middle for the pick. Lake is competing with Russ Yeast and other rookies for the starting safety spot alongside Jordan Fuller, so this was a positive sign for the second-year defensive back out of UCLA.

Quentin Lake with a pick early in team drills, intercepting a Stetson Bennett pass over the middle. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) July 28, 2023

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Witherspoon nearly came down with an interception in the Rams’ second practice on a throw from Matthew Stafford to Tutu Atwell, but it only ended up being a pass deflection. Though Witherspoon suffered a thumb injury that required surgery and a cast, he’s still expected to practice and compete at cornerback.

Raheem Morris complimented his calm demeanor as an experienced veteran, saying he’s done a nice job so far in the few practices Los Angeles has had.

“He’s looked good, he’s done some really good things,” Morris said. “Hopefully, continue to be able to get some opportunities for him and go out there and compete and just find out who’s the best three? Who’s the best two? Who’s the best four, whatever the case may be? Who those guys are.”

WR Van Jefferson

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Jefferson got the second day of practice off as a rest day, but he’s made plays in the other two days when he has been on the field. He was particularly good on Saturday, according to reporters and McVay himself, making two great grabs from Stafford. One of them was a deep touchdown catch, making it over his shoulder along the sideline.

If Jefferson can stay healthy, he’ll be a legitimate No. 2 option in this offense next to Kupp.

Matthew Stafford fires a deep pass down the right sideline to Van Jefferson, who makes the over-the-shoulder catch with little room to spare near the sideline. More cheers from the crowd, whom Jefferson tossed the football to in celebration after making the play. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) July 30, 2023

