7 standout players from Chiefs rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs completed their three-day rookie minicamp on Monday.

This was the first taste of NFL living for seven draft picks, 17 undrafted free agents and over 50 tryout players who were among those in attendance. Players only practiced in helmets and shorts with no pads, but they were allowed to do 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team drills.

Rookie minicamp amounted to what Andy Reid refers to as a “passing camp.” Basically, it’s tougher to evaluate offensive linemen, running backs, defensive linemen, and linebackers fully because they’re not playing in pads, going full speed and engaging in contact practices.

Because of that, we’re not going to be focusing much on those positions. Instead, we are looking at some wide receivers, corners, safeties and one linebacker who impressed.

WR Rashee Rice

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re looking for a standout among the draft picks, Rice would be that guy. On Monday alone, he made a touchdown grab during 7-on-7 team drills. On Sunday, he had a nice catch-and-run that would have gone the distance. He showed throughout the week that he can win in a variety of different ways. It wasn’t all sunshine and roses for Rice, though. Andy Reid had one big critique after watching him through three practices.

LB Isaiah Moore

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

One of the team’s top undrafted free agent signings, Moore tallied interceptions on the second and third day of rookie minicamp, tying for the lead throughout. I’m told he mostly played the middle linebacker position, relaying play calls for the defense. He also notched a would-be sack on a delayed blitz. It’s beginning to look like the linebacker position might be the most competitive on the roster in Kansas City. Moore could force some tough decisions come roster cuts.

WR Nikko Remigio

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Remigio could be one of those players that surprises the Chiefs this offseason. I’m told that he posted a really solid performance at rookie minicamp, both on offense and during special teams periods. Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney said that Remigio had the catch of the day at rookie minicamp on Sunday, which was on a deep pass hauled in down the left sideline.

CB Ekow Boye-Doe (Tryout)

Evert Nelson/The Capitol Journal

Boye-Doe didn’t record an interception this week, but he was very active in recording pass breakups and passes defended throughout the weekend. Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney reported that one of his pass breakups even drew verbal praise from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo that could be heard by media members. I just wonder if Boye-Doe managed to do enough given how competitive the cornerback position is in Kansas City.

CB Nic Jones

Jamar Coach/News Sentinel

Speaking of the competitiveness at the cornerback position, seventh-round draft pick Nic Jones instantly made his presence felt with one of the most impressive interceptions of minicamp on Saturday. He told reporters on Sunday that he’s eager to prove he belongs:

“(I) just want to show that I can belong. I feel like this is step one to showing that I belong and I really just want to take it one moment (and) one day at a time so I feel like every day (that) I’m here, that’s another step toward showing (that) I belong.”

S Kyriq McDonald (Tryout)

Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader

McDonald got his hands on the ball quite a bit during the course of minicamp. The Missouri State product was pictured making plays on the ball on two separate occasions on Day 1. On Day 3, he tipped a pass to his teammate BJ Foster for an interception per Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney.

CB Reese Taylor

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor played nickel corner for the Chiefs during minicamp and impressed while doing so. He tied Isaiah Moore with two interceptions, one during the first practice and one during the final practice. Making the roster might come down to what he’s capable of doing on special teams, but ball production certainly never hurts your chances.

