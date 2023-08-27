7 standout players in Bears’ 24-21 preseason loss to the Bills

The Chicago Bears’ preseason has finally come to close, and it certainly was an interesting stretch of exhibition games. The team was never able to match the same efficiency they produced in the opening game, and the Bears finished their final game with more questions than answers.

The offense was inconsistent, petering out on their first two drives before finally getting the offense into the red zone. Even then, quarterback Justin Fields took a hard hit and was pulled out of the game, leaving fans frustrated that he couldn’t see the drive through.

On the flip side, the defense got shredded by the elite talents of quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs, leaving fans wondering whether to blame the defense’s preparedness or chalk it up to the Bills’ offensive greatness.

Despite how last night’s game went, fans are happy to be past the scrimmage-like games and are looking forward to meaningful football being played. Before that comes around, however, several Bears stood out in an attempt to avoid being on the cutting room floor when roster cut day comes around, and we’ll be covering every player here.

With that being said, let’s discuss the seven players who stood out in the Bears’ final preseason game.

WR DJ Moore

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DJ Moore proved to be the lone bright spot for an overall disappointing day for the offense. The star receiver only had one catch, but that one catch was all he needed to remind fans of what they’ll be seeing for the next 17 games.

After a few errant passes, quarterback Justin Fields finally hit his mark with a strike to Moore right into the teeth of the defense. Moore then escaped the Bills’ cavalry as they attempted to bring him down, running another 20 yards before being stopped.

Moore’s incredible knack for racking up yards after the catch was on full display yesterday, and the fans look forward to seeing him a break a long one when the games matter.

CB Jaylon Johnson

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Johnson didn’t get much of an opportunity to show his newfound eagerness to create turnovers in Saturday’s game, but he was able to get a nice pass deflection on the explosive Bills receiver Gabe Davis.

Johnson was in man coverage on Davis when he ran a short curl route, and the veteran kept good technique as he reached his paw across to swat a Josh Allen pass away.

Jaylon Johnson vs Gabe Davis pic.twitter.com/wtBk0AY8xh — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 26, 2023

If the Bears’ defensive backfield has a big year, Johnson will be one of the main contributors to their success.

OT Larry Borom

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

While it’s true the starting offense couldn’t get any traction in three drives, the offensive line surprisingly wasn’t the main issue.

It’s true that the line did struggle to block the Bills’ powerful defensive line on run plays, but they did hold their own as a unit in passing situations. While most of the big guys did a solid job, Borom in particular was stonewalling his opponent on almost every play.

The only way you can appreciate his solid performance is through the official highlights of the game, where Borom can be seen doing his job on the right side of the line.

Borom may turn out to be the one cornerstone on a line that will constantly have rotating pieces due to injuries.

QB Tyson Bagent

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If you just looked up Tyson Bagent’s stats following yesterday’s game, you would think his performance was nothing to write home about — 7-of-14 for 43 yards and an interception. The real evaluation comes to light when the eye test comes into the equation, revealing that Bagent actually had a decent game, considering the circumstances.

Bagent was thrust into the lineup after Fields suffered a hard hit on a screen pass, and the rookie passer played from that point until deep in the third quarter. Bagent showed poise and maturity with the sudden quarterback change, nearly throwing a touchdown to tight end Cole Kmet and receiver Darnell Mooney on the drive. The drive ended in a field goal, but Bagent Fever hadn’t broke yet.

Bagent led the second-string offense down the field as the first half winded down, capping off the drive by tucking the ball and taking it across the goal line for a short touchdown run.

In the fan’s eyes, Bagent has all but solidified his role as QB2.

CB Tyrique Stevenson

Rookie Tyrique Stevenson had his chances before. The cornerback let a ball that was practically begging to be picked off slip through his fingers against the Colts. He then stuck his flag in the ground, saying that his recent streak of dropped interceptions was “unacceptable.” Finally, in yesterday’s game, Stevenson delivered.

The promising rookie once again demonstrated his great cover ability on the Bills’ Davis, and he was rewarded for his play. Buffalo’s Kyle Allen (two quarterbacks whose last name is Allen – weird right?) tried to loft a bad pass to Davis on the sideline, and Stevenson read his eyes and immediately turned and corralled the pass before stepping out of bounds. Celebrations ensued, and Stevenson had his first unofficial interception.

There will be rookie pains but Tyrique Stevenson is going to be so good. pic.twitter.com/gALV4ckOyv — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 26, 2023

Though it has to be said, Stevenson did commit a couple of penalties and allow a receiver to run wide open in the end zone after making a coverage mistake, he has played very well through the preseason and he’s ready to get some snaps in games that matter.

DE Trevis Gipson

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Trevis Gipson has had a weird preseason. He started off the string of exhibition games on a high note, producing one sack to add to the team’s eight against the Titans. He then failed to make a blip on the radar against the Colts, allowing speculation to ramp up about his future with the Bears.

Gipson made a return to form in the Bears’ final preseason game, getting a strip sack turnover. The downside? He publicly requested a trade the same day, and the news broke during the first quarter of the game.

Trevis Gipson with the strip sack. Broadcast didn’t even talk about the trade request. Find that weird. Don’t think the Bears should trade him either. pic.twitter.com/6sTw6Uvtpg — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 26, 2023

Now, the pressure mounts for general manager Ryan Poles. Gipson certainly raised his trade value with a solid preseason, but the question persists: do the Bears even want to trade him? The pass rusher is one of the Bears’ best options in an overall weak position, aside from Yannick Ngakoue. Poles could decide that his services are needed in Chicago, and not honor his trade request.

The future is murky for Gipson, but what is certain is the defensive end had a highlight play in his strip sack of the Bills’ Allen, proving to be a valuable piece for the Bears roster should the team choose to keep him. Much will be revealed in the coming days.

DT Gervon Dexter

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez

The rookie defensive tackle got off to a slow start in the preseason, but Gervon Dexter has only grown more comfortable in his role with the live game experience, and it showed in the Bears’ final preseason game.

Although he didn’t exactly fill up the stat sheet, Dexter still made his presence known, getting his hands up to deflect a pass and clogging running lanes. Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy took note of Dexter’s effort and athleticism during the game, claiming that Dexter and fellow rookie Zacch Pickens are already looking like solid contributors.

Impressive play here by #DaBears rookie third-rounder Zacch Pickens. Don’t see many NT making plays for no gain at the boundary. 😳 It’s only preseason but looks like Bears hit on both Pickens and second-rounder Gervon Dexter. pic.twitter.com/PPmSYJgKxn — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 27, 2023

Dexter’s size and power will be much needed in the long season to come.

