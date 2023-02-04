7 small school prospects for the Eagles to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

The NFL draft starts in Mobile, and even with the Eagles preparing to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, all eyes this week will be on Alabama, for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The Eagles are no strangers to targeting small school players in the NFL draft and the results have mostly been positive.

Philadelphia used the 2016 Senior Bowl to analyze Carson Wentz and Howie Roseman used the No. 2 pick on the former North Dakota State star.

Dallas Goedert, Todd Herreman, Jeremiah Trotter, and Brian Westbrook also make the list.

With kickoff from Mobile quickly approaching, here are seven small school prospects to watch at the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

McClendon Curtis, UT Chattanooga

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The talk of the day today was Curtis McClendon from Chattanooga. Can clearly see why when he’s parting the Red Sea like Moses. Chattanooga is a small school, but they produced a first round iOL last year in Cole Strange. pic.twitter.com/EFlTUMKrh3 — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) February 2, 2023

Marte Mapu, Sacramento State



Ftc 0924 Ja Csu Sac Fball 76

A nice week in Mobile from Sacramento State LB/S Marte Mapu (CC: @DianteLeeFB). Was faster than all the LBs on the field Tuesday. He’s also been the most explosive LB/S here per the GPS. 6-2, 217, 33 3/8 arms 📈📈📈 — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) February 2, 2023

Aubrey Miller Jr., LB, Jackson State



Tcl Jsu Southern

Jackson State LB Aubrey Miller Jr. Is Bringing THEE BOOM At Senior Bowl Practice 😤 🎥 Via: @WalkTheMock pic.twitter.com/RDeUUWfTaM — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) February 1, 2023

Isaiah Land, LB, FAMU

Story continues



Famu Vs Nc At 102019 Ts 1964

Florida A&M's Isaiah Land is able to lock out on Georgia OT Warren McClendon despite being undersized. Pad level and levers! pic.twitter.com/7p3annXjrQ — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 1, 2023

Joey Fisher, Shepherd



Bagent And Fisher

📞 𝑪𝑨𝑳𝑳𝑬𝑫 𝑼𝑷 📞 Joey Fisher has been invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL. After showing out at the NFLPA Bowl practices, he got the call to participate in the Reese’s Bowl in a few weeks! #ALLIN 🐏 pic.twitter.com/kycWUALSQx — Shepherd Football (@SURamsFootball) January 27, 2023

Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Didn’t talk about him a lot, but Darrell Luter Jr. from South Alabama is one to watch for the Rams. Small CB, but plays bigger than his size. Had a few nice reps this week. pic.twitter.com/Ca7OxjQkAo — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) February 3, 2023

Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Tyson Bagent, Shepherd

A talented strong-arm quarterback, Bagent has put himself on the NFL radar by dominating Division II competition over his four-plus seasons at Shepherd University, just east of Bagent’s hometown of Martinsburg, West Virginia.

All 32 NFL teams have visited Shepherd over the last year to see the prolific quarterback sling it first-hand.

“The all-time leader in touchdown passes across college football, Tyson Bagent knows how to push the ball upfield and find small windows to exploit in all kinds of defenses.” 🎯 Top QBs: https://t.co/jgpMEUmMxwpic.twitter.com/jXNRcjJton — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire