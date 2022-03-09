7 slot receivers the Eagles could target in NFL free agency

The Eagles are just days from the start of the 2022 NFL offseason, and they’ll enter free agency and draft preparation with some offensive continuity and a need for an upgrade at the wide receiver position.

DeVonta Smith established himself as a true No. 1 wide receiver, while Quez Watkins showed that he can be a valuable complementary piece that the Eagles are super high on.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (2019) and Jalen Reagor (2020) have left a lot to be desired and Philadelphia now has the conundrum of needing to add another playmaker to the position.

Jeff McLane of The Inquirer believes that Roseman and Eagles brass will target a slot wideout in free agency.

If Howie Roseman prefers to not spend a first-round pick on the position for a third straight year, we’ve highlighted seven veteran wide receivers that the Eagles could pair with DeVonta Smith to really take Jalen Hurts to the next level as a passer.

1. Juju Smith-Schuster, Steelers

A sure-handed slot receiver who Jalen Hurts would be able to rely on in critical situations, Smith-Schuster ranks top-15 in third-down receptions by a wide receiver since he was drafted in 2017 (85).

He’d give Jalen Hurts life while opening things up for everyone else.

2. Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts



The former undrafted free agent wide receiver can make plays out of the slot, and he has a history with Nick Sirianni.

In his four years with Indianapolis, Pascal has caught 150 passes for 1,888 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

3. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills

Bills Isaiah McKenzie tries to get around the edge.

McKenzie had 20 catches for 178 yards, one touchdown, and 6.8 yards per target in 2021 with the Buffalo Bills. He also added nine rushes for 47 yards and another rushing TD.

4. Christian Kirk -- Cardinals

Kirk is labeled as an outside receiver, but he’s a more productive receiver when working out of the slot, and he would complement Smith and free up the second-year star for more one-on-one opportunities on the outside.

Kirk is everything you’d want Jalen Reagor to be, with the build of a third-down running back, and he just set career highs for receptions (77) and receiving yards (982) in 2021.

The acquisition would also allow Philadelphia to target a bigger wide receiver later in free agency or the draft.

5. Evan Engram, New York Giants

A more natural slot receiver than in-line tight end, Engram would give the Eagles another talented target, who’d complement Dallas Goedert.

Engram has had one Pro Bowl campaign in 2020 when he logged 63 receptions for 654 yards and one touchdown.

He’s lined up in the slot 44.2% of the time according to Pro Football Focus and would give Philadelphia a big target in the red zone.

6. Allen Robinson, Bears

During the 2022 season, Robinson spent 29.6% of his snaps in the slot, averaging 2.02 yards per route run, while averaging a 33% target share from the slot. In 2021 with Chicago, Robinson worked out of the slot 40.1% of the time and could become a valuable weapon for Jalen Hurts.

7. Jamison Crowder -- Jets

Crowder has improved each season in the league and he’s only dropped just four passes on 154 targets the past two seasons.

During his time in New York, Crowder logged 187 receptions for 1,963 yards and 14 touchdowns in 39 games with the Jets.

