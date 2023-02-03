7 Senior Bowl prospects who could be Jaguars draft picks

The process of scouting for draft prospects never ends for scouts, but for fans the Senior Bowl is often the first introduction to the next wave of NFL talent.

The annual collegiate all-star game brings more than 100 prospects to one place where NFL coaches, scouts, and decision makers can see those players line up against each other in practices.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, mining for talent at the event is nothing new. Linebacker Chad Muma, center Luke Fortner, and cornerback Gregory Junior all participated in the 2022 Senior Bowl before they were scooped up by the Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the 2023 NFL Draft less than three months away, here are eight prospects currently at the 2023 Senior Bowl who could end up being Jaguars in April:

O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

The massive 6’5, 337-pound guard was a consensus All-American in 2022 after transferring to Florida from Louisiana-Lafayette.

O'Cyrus Torrence throws down Young pic.twitter.com/aUse7hYoR7 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 2, 2023

While the Jaguars seem to have found their center of the future in Luke Fortner, they’ve been shaky at left guard with Ben Bartch and Tyler Shatley. It also wouldn’t hurt to have a player ready to take over for aging veteran Brandon Scherff at right guard.

The latest mock draft from Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has Torrence off the board with the 29th pick. ESPN’s Mel Kiper had Torrence outside the first round.

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Musgrave looked primed for a massive season at Oregon State, recording 169 yards and a touchdown in the Beavers’ first two games of the 2022 season. But the second of those games ended with Musgrave suffering a season-ending knee injury in the final minute.

Close to five months later, Musgrave looks back to himself.

TE watch: Oregon State's Luke Musgrave. Expected in the late first-round mix. Absolutely looks the part with size, YAC potential. Coming off a knee injury.pic.twitter.com/fx1MBJfs7O — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 1, 2023

The Jaguars will likely try to keep Evan Engram in town after a record-breaking season, but tight end is thin for the team, regardless. In addition to Engram’s contract expiring, the Jaguars also have Chris Manhertz and Dan Arnold set to become free agents.

In Musgrave, the Jaguars could get the type of tight end who would thrive in Doug Pederson’s offense. The 6’6, 255-pounder isn’t just a chains mover. He’s a player who can get fed underneath and turn an 8-yard gain into a 25-yarder.

Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

Cornerback is arguably the Jaguars’ biggest draft need, but the position is relatively lacking in top-end talent at the Senior Bowl.

The exception in Mobile has been Rush, a former wide receiver who has spent the week locking down offensive players.

South Carolina CB Darius Rush is tough to get leverage on. 🔒⬇️#RatedRookie #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/q6glGVLEgS — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) February 2, 2023

The 6’1 cornerback is long and fast with the ball skills to make big plays and mirror receivers in man coverage. Rush may be a little reliant on peeking in the backfield to try to jump on routes, but the raw prospects has shown off good instincts and tremendous talent.

Rush is likely to be a mid-round selection and could be a perfect fit in Jacksonville.

Will McDonald IV, OLB, Iowa State

The Jaguars are in desperate need of some pass rush help after finishing with the seventh fewest sacks in the NFL. While they’ll cross their fingers breakout year two for 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, there’s a clear need for more talent.

Iowa State’s all-time leader in sacks could help.

The 6’4, 241-pounder has shown a lot of pass rushing polish this week to go with the high ceiling that his talent provides. He has no shortage of motor and never seems to quit coming at the quarterback.

McDonald is a great fit for the Jaguars as an outside linebacker, and could be a smart choice on day two of the draft.

Tank Dell, WR, Houston

With 6’1 Calvin Ridley and 5’11 Christian Kirk headlining the Jaguars wide receiving corps for the 2023 season, it’d make sense for the team to hunt for size at the position.

Dell is the opposite of that, but could be worth a look anyway.

The diminutive 5’8, 163-pound receiver spent his time in Mobile breaking the ankles of opposing cornerbacks who struggled to even get a hand on Dell.

Here is every one-on-one rep for #Houston WR Tank Dell at the Senior Bowl through Day 2: pic.twitter.com/HveXaffYIQ — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 2, 2023

Dell has the short-area quickness, burst, and explosiveness to find tons of separation and rack up yards after catch.

He may not be the jump-ball winner that many expect the Jaguars to target, but Dell is a dangerous threat who could be used in plenty of creative ways by Pederson.

Bowling Green DE Karl Brooks

The logical solution to the Jaguars’ pass rushing woes is to add more talent on the edge, but the team could also benefit from more push inside.

Brooks, who had 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks last season at Bowling Green, could do the trick.

Karl Brooks with the quick swim move for the win. Had an impressive day. pic.twitter.com/MUM0dfvN4J — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) February 1, 2023

At 6’3, 303 pounds, Brooks could slot in as a defensive end in the Jaguars’ 3-4 system.

Jacksonville got underwhelming play out of free agent addition Folorunso Fatukasi in 2022 and an up-and-down year out of Roy Robertson-Harris. Even if both players have better, more consistent seasons in 2023, the Jaguars could certainly use more depth along the defensive line.

Texas RB Roschon Johnson

Given the decision to trade James Robinson in October, it seems clear that the Jaguars want Travis Etienne Jr. to get the lion’s share of the carries. That also probably means the team doesn’t want to invest much at the position in free agency or the draft.

But Jacksonville also turned to JaMycal Hasty increasingly down the stretch, keeping the backup running back on the field for at least 40 percent of the offensive snaps in three of the Jaguars’ last four games.

Roschon Johnson could be the thunder to Etienne’s lightning and give the Jaguars the reliable pass protection that they got from Hasty.

RBs make $ in pass pro — nice rep from Roschon Johnson. pic.twitter.com/S1lQvdwED0 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 1, 2023

Johnson was overshadowed by Bijan Robinson during his time at Texas, but still managed to average 5.96 yards per carry as a senior with five rushing touchdowns on only 93 attempts.

