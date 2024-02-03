7 Senior Bowl participants who are perfect fits for the Eagles, Kellen Moore’s offense

The NFL draft starts in Mobile, Alabama, and as the Eagles and 29 other teams start figuring out a plan to reach the Super Bowl, coaches, scouts, and GMs have descend upon the most storied all-star game going today.

This year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl game will be broadcast on NFL Network at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 3. The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.

Both teams had practice on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and with kickoff fast approaching, we’re looking at seven prospects who are perfect fits for the Eagles, and Kellen Moore’s offensive scheme.

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Pearsall displayed elite route running and consistent ball skills throughout the week while showing the ability to beat coverage from the slot. With Quez Watkins set to depart via free agency, Pearsall has the size, speed, and discipline to flourish in Kellen Moore’s scheme.

Dylan Laube, RB/WR, New Hampshire

The New Hampshire star jumped up draft boards this week, showing off his speed to turn the corner and the ability to win one-on-one matchups in the passing game. Laube could have a Darren Sproles impact as a slot receiver, and he put his dual-threat abilities on display last season with 68 catches for 699 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Philadelphia has three running backs who’ll test free agency, and Laube could be the perfect late-round draft pick for Moore.

Offensive tackle: Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

At 6-7, 328 with 34 1/4-inch arms, Guyton’s frame and movement skills are elite and he’s stout enough to anchor down against an elite power rusher.

Guyton entered the week as a strong candidate to be the first Senior Bowl player taken in the draft, and he’s already got the Lane Johnson approval for the first round.

MarShawn Lloyd, USC

A thick powerful running back with a low center of gravity, good vision, decisive, good physicality, Lloyd could be an elite dual-threat for Kellen Moore.

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Luke McCaffrey, Rice

Christian McCaffrey’s younger brother is a former quarterback turned wide receiver who made a name for himself at Rice University.

McCaffrey improved greatly this past year, catching 71 balls for 992 yards and 13 scores in as many games to go along with another 117 on the ground (7.8 per carry).

Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Fuaga started 25 games at right tackle for the Beavers, but he could play inside as a rookie before ultimately replacing Lane Johnson. He is a dominant run-blocker with powerful hands and strong lower body.

Fuaga was named a Second-Team All-American by Walter Camp, The Athletic, and USA Today.

He was also named a First-Team All-Pac-12 selection via a vote of the conference’s coaches and the Associated Press and was a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU*

Suamataia, who transferred to BYU from Oregon, started the last two years at offensive tackle for BYU. Suamataia started at right tackle in 2022 before moving to left tackle in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire