7 Saints undrafted rookies with the best chances of making the team

The New Orleans Saints have signed a dozen rookie free agents in the wake of the 2023 NFL draft, and more of them are on the horizon with mass tryouts awaiting in rookie minicamps. But only a few of them will have a real shot at making the team — of the 17 undrafted free agents from the 2022 class, just two of them (wide receiver Rashid Shaheed and offensive lineman Lewis Kidd) were dressing out on many game days.

It’s impossible to say for sure until they hit the practice field, but here are some early favorites to compete for roster spots in Saints training camp:

LB Anfernee Orji

Orji has the benefit of joining a position group with a very broad talent shelf — only Demario Davis and Pete Werner should be seen as roster locks right now. The other four or five roster spots behind them are up for grabs. Orji has the experience on special teams to compete with mainstays like Andrew Dowell and Zack Baun and more athletic ability than other backups such as Nephi Sewell and and D’Marco Jackson. A strong summer could put him into an enviable position.

OL Mark Evans II

The Saints committed more contract guarantees to Evans than any other rookie free agent, so at worst they’re expecting him to make a strong case for a spot on the practice squad. If he can play well and show some ability to back up the left tackle and guard spots over the summer, he just might push someone like Kidd off the active roster. He’s got big shoes to fill as a guard named Evans wearing No. 73 and hailing from the same program that sent Terron Armstead to the NFL from Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

WR Shaquan Davis

The Saints have added a lot of talent at wide receiver, but Davis has a rare size-and-speed combination that could help set him apart. If he can be a reliable target on critical third downs and in the red zone (where he performed at a high level for South Carolina State) while proving he can be an asset as a blocker or on special teams, he could elbow his way into the rotation.

WR Malik Flowers

Who better to take over return duties from Rashid Shaheed than the guy who tied his record for kick return touchdowns (7)? Flowers has shown great vision and anticipation for how his lanes will develop, and he seems to move much easier than his 4.5-second time in the 40-yard dash would suggest. If he can provide a spark in that phase while freeing up Shaheed for more snaps on offense, he could make the team outright.

TE Joel Wilson

The Saints need another tight end to take some pressure off of Juwan Johnson, and Wilson is a good candidate after receiving some substantial guarantees in his rookie contract. He’s an experienced blocker with sure hands and he could make a compelling case if he continues to play mistake-free football (he was penalized just 6 times on 1,660 career snaps; Adam Trautman was fouled 7 times on his last 1,161 snaps with the Saints).

OL Alex Pihlstrom

There seems to be a surprise guard who makes the cut every year, whether it’s Lewis Kidd, Calvin Throckmorton, or Cameron Tom, and maybe this year it’s Pihlstrom. He earned top marks among this year’s rookie linemen with a 9.26 Relative Athletic Score and he’s only been penalized 5 times on 1,520 career snaps as a blocker in college. He took snaps at all five line spots in college.

P Lou Hedley

Hedley is a great story, but he’s legitimately a very effective punter. He’s accurate with 83 of his 210 punts placed inside the opposing 20-yard line (39.5%) and just 10 touchbacks (4.7%), with an average hangtime of 3.9 seconds. For context, last year Blake Gillikin dropped 67 of his 160 punts inside the 20-yard line (41.8%) with 11 touchbacks (6.8%), at an average hangtime of 4.2 seconds. Gillikin finished the year strong but this is a battle Hedley could win.

