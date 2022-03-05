7 running backs Jets should avoid in free agency

Important decisions lie ahead for Joe Douglas with free agency looming.

The Jets made some progress in 2021, but Robert Saleh still needs more talent to work with. New York enters the offseason with holes on both sides of the ball and free agency is the perfect time to address some of them.

Gang Green is set for the future with Michael Carter at running back. The fourth-round pick led the team in scrimmage yards as a rookie despite missing time with an ankle injury and is a perfect fit in Mike LaFleur’s offense.

Carter can’t do it alone out of the backfield, though. Ty Johnson looked like he was going to be a sufficient No. 2, but he struggled in 2021 and was at times a healthy scratch. Tevin Coleman was decent as a complementary back, but the Jets could use a bit more explosiveness when Carter’s not on the field.

After looking at some rushers who could interest the Jets, here are seven free agent running backs they should stay away from when looking for Carter’s right-hand man.

Chase Edmonds

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonds is a good player. He rushed for a career-high 592 yards in 2021 despite missing five games due to injury and also caught 43 passes for 311 yards. It can be argued that Edmonds should be on the Jets’ radar, but his skill set is similar to Carter’s. That will likely put New York out of the running for the Fordham product given it needs more of a change of pace.

J.D. McKissic

Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

McKissic is one of the best receiving backs in the NFL, catching 123 passes for 986 yards and four touchdowns over the last two seasons. However, the 28-year-old is best served playing in a spread offense, as opposed to the Jets’ west coast scheme.

David Johnson

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson hit an all-time low in his second season with the Texans, rushing for just 228 yards in 13 games. The 30-year-old was once on his way to becoming one of the NFL’s most dynamic running backs, but those days are long over. Johnson doesn’t carry much value for the Jets.

Story continues

Phillip Lindsay

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Lindsay has experienced a similar decline after rushing for 1,000 yards in his first two seasons in the NFL. Lindsay quickly fell out of favor in Denver and didn’t do anything to redeem himself in 2021. The former undrafted free agent failed to produce in a thin Texans backfield and didn’t help the Dolphins much late in the season. The Jets shouldn’t have any reason to believe Lindsay will return to his once-successful ways in 2022.

Devonta Freeman

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Freeman’s career received a shot in the arm when the Ravens picked him up due to a rash of injuries to their backfield. The former Falcons star rushed for 576 yards and five touchdowns on a rotational basis and looked like his old self at times. There were also times when it was evident that Freeman had lost a step and was nowhere near as electric as he was in his prime with Atlanta. Freeman might be familiar with LaFleur’s system given his time playing in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, but that doesn’t stand out as a reason for the Jets to sign him.

Alex Collins

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Collins was ineffective in place of the injured Chris Carson in 2021, eventually giving way to Rashaad Penny in the Seahawks’ backfield. The 27-year-old rushed for 3.8 yards per carry and doesn’t bring much to the table in terms of speed or versatility.

Peyton Barber

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been all downhill for Barber since he rushed for 871 yards with the Buccaneers in 2018. Barber hasn’t eclipsed the 500-yard mark in three years and is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry for his career.

