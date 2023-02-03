7 running back prospects for the Eagles to watch at the 2023 Senior Bowl

The NFL draft starts in Mobile, and even with the Eagles preparing to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, all eyes this week will be on Alabama, for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders is an unrestricted free agent and could land a huge deal elsewhere, while Kenneth Gainwell will enter year three.

Boston Scott could move on as well, while Trey Sermon is still under contract.

With kickoff from Mobile just 24 hours away, here are seven running backs to watch at the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

Roschon Johnson, Texas

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was a talented change of pace running back at Texas behind All-American Bijan Robinson.

#Texas RB Roschon Johnson beats Carlton Martial on this one on one rep. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/NV6ySBEgeE — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 31, 2023

Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears continues to cook down here at the Senior Bowl! pic.twitter.com/saZ4enCaNS — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) February 2, 2023

Spears was the MVP for Tulane (12-2), which won the AAC and upset USC in the Cotton Bowl.

During his career at Tulane, Spears rushed for 2,910 yards, and in his final matchup against the Trojans in the Cotton Bowl, he went for 205 yards on 17 carries, including four touchdowns. In the AAC title game against UCF, he rushed for 199 yards on 22 carries.

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears just lit it up in his one on one. The keep Tyjae in New Orleans train keeps getting stronger. 🚂 pic.twitter.com/vW6C2VJtm1 — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 2, 2023

Chase Brown, Illinois

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Brown was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top running back after finishing third in the nation with 1,643 rushing yards, a total that ranks third in Illinois history behind Mikel Leshoure (1,697 yards in 2010) and Rashard Mendenhall (1,681 in 2007).

Brown also ranks second on the school’s career rushing list with 3,558.

Illinois RB Chase Brown with a nice run. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/5byQrWNAM4 — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 1, 2023

Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The former Georgia running back has a nice size at 210 pounds and just under 6 feet.

A dual-threat running back, McKintosh rushed for 829 yards and gain 504 receiving yards last season for the national champion Bulldogs.

Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh might just be the best receiving back in this year’s class pic.twitter.com/NEk86DyCjy — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) February 1, 2023

Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State

Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Appalachian State’s Camerun Peoples never stops churning his legs through contact. He’s just a damn horse dragging Georgia State defenders into the end zone #FunBelt pic.twitter.com/nyHHFkyVOb — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) October 20, 2022

A big, physical runner, Peoples fits the mold of a power back that could continue the Eagles’ recent ground-and-pound tradition.

This 6'2 225lbs Downhill Grinder will be in Mobile next week – can't wait to see the size up between Peoples, Chris Rodriguez and Roschon Johnson!#2023NFLDraftProspect #CamerunPeoples pic.twitter.com/VeXJFImUbp — ᴄᴏᴅʏ ᴄᴀʀᴘᴇɴᴛɪᴇʀ (@CarpentierNFL) January 22, 2023

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The hard-running former Kentucky star would complement Kenneth Gainwell in the Eagles’ rushing attack if Miles Sanders moves on.

RB MENÇÂO HONROSA Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky Basicamente pelo menos motivo do Zach. Ainda acho Rodriguez um power back ainda mais puro em sua essência. Deve estar disponível um ou dois rounds depois do Zach.pic.twitter.com/wbwL7SB0SB — Alexandre Castro (@alexcastrofilho) January 26, 2023

Evan Hull, Northwestern



Hull was among the fastest running backs during Senior Bowl practice.

Strong run by Northwestern’s Evan Hull at #SeniorBowl practice: pic.twitter.com/kkDWwBZaDh — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 31, 2023

