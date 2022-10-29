7 ruled out, 4 questionable in Colts vs. Commanders

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) and Washington Commanders (3-4) are set to do battle at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 8 matchup.

While the Colts will be without a starting defensive end, the Commanders will be without a starting cornerback and their starting quarterback in Carson Wentz, who is currently on the injured reserve list.

Here are the players with injury designations for the Week 8 matchup:

Out | Colts DE Kwity Paye | Ankle

Out | Colts QB Matt Ryan | Shoulder

Out | Colts LB Grant Stuard | Pectoral

Questionable | Colts CB Kenny Moore II | Finger

Out | Commanders WR Jahan Dotson | Hamstring

Out | Commanders LB Cole Holcomb | Foot

Out | Commanders CB William Jackson III | Back

Out | Commanders TE Cole Turner | Concussion

Questionable | Commanders WR Dyami Brown | Groin

Questionable | Commanders G Saahdiq Charles | Illness

Questionable | Commanders TE Logan Thomas | Calf

