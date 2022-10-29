7 ruled out, 4 questionable in Colts vs. Commanders
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) and Washington Commanders (3-4) are set to do battle at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 8 matchup.
While the Colts will be without a starting defensive end, the Commanders will be without a starting cornerback and their starting quarterback in Carson Wentz, who is currently on the injured reserve list.
Here are the players with injury designations for the Week 8 matchup:
Out | Colts DE Kwity Paye | Ankle
Out | Colts QB Matt Ryan | Shoulder
Out | Colts LB Grant Stuard | Pectoral
Questionable | Colts CB Kenny Moore II | Finger
Out | Commanders WR Jahan Dotson | Hamstring
Out | Commanders LB Cole Holcomb | Foot
Out | Commanders CB William Jackson III | Back
Out | Commanders TE Cole Turner | Concussion
Questionable | Commanders WR Dyami Brown | Groin
Questionable | Commanders G Saahdiq Charles | Illness
Questionable | Commanders TE Logan Thomas | Calf
