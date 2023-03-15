7-round Saints mock draft after the beginning of free agency

Two full days have passed in NFL free agency and the New Orleans Saints have yet to sign someone new. It’s felt like all that has happened is losing players to other NFC South teams, such as David Onyemata and Kaden Elliss to the Atlanta Falcons.

If they don’t find those key additions through free agency, they still have the NFL draft to look forward to. They were able to get back into the first round, by trading former head coach Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos. They currently have eight picks to work with, but everyone knows quickly that can change with this front office.

Here’s a full-seven round mock draft, taking into consideration the beginning of free agency and how it has affected the New Orleans Saints.

Round 1, Pick 29: DL Mazi Smith, Michigan

The Saints desperately need something, anything in terms of activity in the middle of the defensive line. Smith brings a little bit of everything, with a splash of insane athleticism. No man above 330 pounds should be able to move as fast and smooth as Smith does. I think he’s a solid replacement for the loss of David Onyemata that could very quickly become an improvement.

Round 2, Pick 40: DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Adebawore brings a versatility that a rebuilding defensive line could greatly use. I get that no one really wants to use two top-40 picks in one draft both on the defensive front, but that’s a really valuable position in today’s NFL and the Saints pass rush was really lacking outside of the linebacker room. Get some young athletic freaks in the room this year and see how things shake out. You’ve got two insanely high potential guys already, and the outlook has greatly improved.

Round 3, Pick 71: WR Rashee Rice, SMU

You’ve got the young, speedy targets in Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, now you add some size and contested catch ability in a guy like Rice. Work him into the offense and have some great insurance for if Michael Thomas were to get hurt again. Rice could be a long term answer in the receiver room, so getting him in the third was a bargain.

Round 4, Pick 115: RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Speaking of value, Spears in the fourth round is too good of an opportunity for the Saints to pass up on. It’s a name that has been repeated throughout the process, but for good reason. Spears is a perfect replacement/upgrade over Mark Ingram at this point in his career, and could even grow into the offense as Alvin Kamara grows past his prime. Spears has had a great draft process so far, it will be interesting to see where he goes.

Round 5, Pick 146: DB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Bennett isn’t exactly a top-need for the Saints, but having another body to work around that nickel position and that could go outside if need be, should be something the team is looking at this year in the draft. Bennett is a ferocious player, something that they tend to like at the position and tested very well athletically.

Round 5, Pick 165: OL Braeden Daniels, Utah

Daniels has versatility and experience to play all over the line, which is an important trait that can help you get drafted. He’s also another athletic player that excelled at the combine. He fits the Saints scheme and could easily grow into a starting guard for them.

Round 7, Pick 227: TE Brayden Willis, Oklahoma

Willis is a player that could fill a couple of roles on the team. He has upside as a blocker, could run some routes if need be and has upside as a special teamer. A perfect round seven pick that could actually carve a way to a roster spot.

Round 7, Pick 257: LB Aubrey Miller, Jackson State

This is another option for a guy that has some upside at the position, filling in a spot left by Kaden Elliss, but also has a ton of potential on special teams until he cracks a rotational role. Day three is for special teams in New Orleans, so that’s where we went in round seven. Miller was another player that took part in this year’s Senior Bowl.

